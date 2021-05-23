Elbert leads Einspahr Construction past Rt. B Cafe in Cal Ripken Major

Karson Elbert went 2-for-3 with two singles and pitched four innings as Einspahr Construction snapped a two-game skid Thursday night with a 5-4 win over Rt. B Cafe in Cal Ripken Major at the COCOBA Ballfield at Harley park.

In the nightcap, Boonville Ready Mix improved to 5-1 on the season by turning back Auto Body Experts 8-0.

Einspahr Construction, 4-2 on the season, trailed Rt. B Cafe 2-1 after two before rallying back with two runs in its half of the fourth to go up 3-2. But even that was short-lived as Rt. B Cafe added two more runs in the fifth to go up 4-3. However, after failing to score in the bottom half of the fifth, Einspahr Construction came back and tacked on two more runs in the sixth for the victory.

Weston Rentel picked up the win in relief for Einspahr Construction, while Alex Ewings took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 3-3. Rentel pitched two innings for the win and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four. Ewings, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 innings in relief for Rt. B Cafe and yielded two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

In addition to Elbert, who had two of the team’s five hits for Einspahr Construction, Lyle Christy finished with one double and one RBI, while Bryce Newham and Donavon Atkins each had one hit and one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, who had eight hits in the game, Recko Callaway went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Josh Solomon and Brayden Viertel each had two singles and one RBI, while Bodie White added one single and one RBI and Alex Ewings with one single.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix led Auto Body Experts from the first inning on while plating four runs in each of the first and third innings to win by the run rule.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix, 5-1, while Brylan Carter took the loss for Auto Body Experts, 0-6. Chamberlain pitched one inning and gave up one walk while striking out three batters.

For Auto Body Experts, Carter pitched one inning and gave up four runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Landon Carter then came in and pitched two innings in relief and surrendered four runs on four hits while striking out four batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Auto Body Experts 6-2, with Zachary Rehmer going 1-for-1 with one double and one RBI. Kaiden Stover added one single and one RBI, while Dylann Clark, Landon Conz, A.J. Massa and Aiden Schuster finished the game with one single each.

For Auto Body Experts, Brenden Perry and Brylan Carter each had one single.