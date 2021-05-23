Boonville to host Blair Oaks in Class 4 Sectional game

The Boonville Pirates baseball team will host the Blair Oaks Falcons in a Class 4 Sectional game on Tuesday, May 25 at Twillman field in Harley park, starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are now available for purchase. Fans must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the game. Admission will not be taken at the gate. Tickets will be scanned for entry. Everyone must have a ticket unless you were placed on a pass list.

To purchase your tickets, go to: https://www.mshsaa.org/CMSPages/Tickets.aspx

*Choose baseball

*Class 4

Choose the May 25th 5:00 p.m. game being hosted by Boonville-and get tickets.