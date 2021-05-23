Boonville girls 4 x 100 relay team sets school record, places 4th at sectionals

Boonville girls track coach Melissa Baker said all week the 4 x 100 meter relay team talked about getting the record Saturday during the Class 3 Sectional 2 Track Meet at Montgomery County High School.

The team of Jodie Bass, Daylynn Baker, Kylee Turner and Alison Eichelberger backed up those words not only by placing fourth in a time of 51.60 seconds, they also broke the school record held by Bass, Baker, Sophi Waibel and Arie Perry in a time of 52.02 seconds.

Of course the 4 x 100 meter relay team wasn’t the only team to qualify for state on Saturday, May 29 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Bass also qualified in the 100 meter dash, as did freshman Rhodes Leonard in the 800 meter run.

The Boonville boys and girls track team competed in a total of five events at sectionals.

Baker said Saturday was a great day for these Lady Pirates. “Our two goals for today were to finish in the top four and break the school record in the 4 x 100 relay,” Baker said. “These girls accomplished both goals. Jodie ran a strong 100 meter dash. Her start was great and she was leading for part of the race. She broke 13 seconds and I think she’ll run even faster next Saturday. Our relay girls worked hard all week on their handoffs and they looked smooth at each exchange. Making it to the state meet is what we talk about as one big season goal from day one of practice and these four girls have accomplished that goal of getting there. Next we want to finish in the top eight at state and make all state.”

Bowling Green girls captured first in the 4 x 100 relay in a time of 50.44 seconds.

As for Bass in the 100 meter dash, the senior standing turned in a time of 12.92 seconds, which was just behind the winner-Madison Schofield of Westminster-in 12.81 seconds.

As for the lone Boonville boys state qualifier, Leonard finished fourth overall with a personal record time of 2:01.48.

Luke Green finished seventh overall in the long jump at 19’-5 1/2”, as did the 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Evan Gonzalez, Green, Byron Thomas and Leonard, in 3:40.38.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said Saturday was another emotional day as a coach.

“I watched my two seniors, Byron Thomas and Evan Gonzales, compete for the last time in high school track and field,” Lyons said. “They both ran good splits in the 4 x 400 relay, but it just wasn’t enough to move the team forward. Both of these young men were so fun to coach; I will miss them so much.

“Luke Green nearly matched his personal best long jump from a week ago with a first jump of 19 ft. 5.5 inches, but then scratched his next three jumps by about the width of finger; his third jump would have possibly sent him to the state meet. Luke had a great season as both a jumper and 4 x 400 relay member. Luckily he is only a junior. Also competing for us, in the open 800, Rhodes Leonard ran a huge personal best time of 2:01.48 and took fourth place and will advance to the state meet in Jefferson City on May 29th; his time is just one second shy of the Boonville school record. With another great week of training and even better competition to push him, it wouldn’t surprise me if he broke it next weekend. He is only a freshman and has already far exceeded the expectations I had for him.”

In the final team standings for the boys, Centralia captured first with 98 points. MICDS finished second with 72, followed by Westminster Christian Academy with 68, Bowling Green 54, Southern Boone 51, Versailles 44, Whitfield 42, St. Francis Borgia 39, Montgomery County 38, Winfield 37, Hermann 33, Macon 25, Lutheran South 22, Maplewood-Richmond Heights 21, Blair Oaks 21, Eldon 17, Priory 14, Hallsville 12, California 11, Boonville 20th with 9, Fatima 5, and North Callaway 3.