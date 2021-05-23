Adair named soccer coach at Boonville

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles announced on Friday that former soccer standout Alec Adair has been named the new head soccer coach for the 2021-21 school year.

Adair, a 2017 graduate of Boonville High School, played under former coach Tim Brown for four years. During his time at Boonville, Adair earned multiple awards, including all-district, all-conference, first team all-state and co-offensive player of the year. Adair also holds the BHS boys soccer record for season goals and career goals.

Adair also assisted in coaching the Boonville boys soccer team last fall with head coach Kaz Hazell.

“We are looking forward to Alec returning to our BHS Pirate soccer teams as a head coach,” Shikles said.