Pilot Grove avenges earlier loss to Jamestown in Class 1 District 9 semis

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team couldn’t have scripted Wednesday night’s game any better against Jamestown in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament in Versailles.

After losing to the Eagles during the regular season in disappointing fashion, the Tigers got their revenge Wednesday night by beating Jamestown 6-1 to move on to the championship game.

Pilot Grove is set to square off against Prairie Home in a winner take all on Thursday at California High School.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said the Tigers seemed to have the momentum from the start, and that had a lot to do with Bailey Quint at the plate and on the mound. “Even after they tied things up in the second, we answered back, with Hank Zeller delivering a 2-run single,” Vossler said. “Even when they did seem to hit the ball hard, we responded with a great defensive play; Bailey in the first, Hank in the second, and Dade Christy throughout the game, but one ridiculous catch in the seventh inning to prevent any sort of a rally from happening for them.”

The Tigers also scored runs when they had to after putting up one in the first and three again in the third after Jamestown had tied the game at 1-all in the second inning. Pilot Grove also plated two in the seventh to extend the lead.

As for the pitching, Quint picked up the win with seven strikeouts in six innings. Quint also gave up one run on two hits and five walks. Bo Vinson then came in and pitched one inning in relief.

Gage Reynolds, meanwhile, took the loss for Jamestown by giving up four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three batters in 2 2/3 innings.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Jamestown 7-2, with Vinson going 2-for-4 with two singles. Quint also homered, while Luke Kollmeyer added one double, Hank Zeller and Levi Jeffries each with one single and two RBIs and Dalton Reuter with one single.

For Jamestown, Gage Reynolds homered in the second while Skyler Duncan added one single.

In the semifinal game on Tuesday, Pilot Grove scored in bunches against Green Ridge for a 9-1 victory.

Vossler said the top of their lineup put the ball in play and tested Pilot Grove’s defense. “Our pitchers were able to overpower the bottom of their lineup,” Vossler said. “Their starter kept us off-balance the first trip through the order, but we batted around in the third to make things more comfortable.”

Pilot Grove scored all nine runs in three innings with five in the third and two in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play.

Dade Christy picked up the win for the Tigers with nine strikeouts in five innings. Christy also gave up four hits. Luke Kollmeyer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out five batters.

Mason took the loss for Green Ridge by giving up seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Pilot Grove, Levi Jeffries went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Quint finished the game with a single, double and one RBI, while Vinson added one double and two RBIs, Kollmeyer with one single and two RBIs, Christy and Dylan Schupp each with one single, and Dalton Reuter and Hayden Krumm with one RBI each.

For Green Ridge, Mason went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Farrel, Cartee and Townsend each had one single.