Pilot Grove 10U, Axis Seed prevail in Minor

Pilot Grove’s 10U baseball team picked up its second straight win Monday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Tint Shop 11-5 at the high school baseball field at Boonville.

In the second game, Axis Seed improved to 6-0 on the season by blanking Central Realty 10-0.

Pilot Grove, 2-4 on the season, trailed Tint Shop 2-1 after the first inning before rallying back with nine in the second and one again in the sixth. Tint Shop, meanwhile, scored two in the first, one in the third and two in the sixth.

Kody Fenical picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Tallin Kempf took the loss for Tint Shop. Fenical struck out 10 batters and gave up three runs on one hit and four walks. Tyson Martin then came in and pitched two innings in relief and struck out six batters while allowing one run on one hit and one walk. Then, to finish the game, Lucas Watring pitched 1/3 inning and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

For Tint Shop, Kempf pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on one hit and six walks while striking out four. Jaxon Murphy then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and issued four runs on five walks. Meanwhile, after Quincy Hobbs pitched 3 1/3 innings and yielded one run on three walks while striking out eight, Rylee Davis came in and pitched one inning and surrendered one run on two walks while striking out two batters.

Tyson Martin had the only hit in the game for Pilot Grove, being a single. Fenical, Mitchell and Natan Imhoff each had one RBI.

For Tint Shop, who had three hits in the game, Hobbs went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Rylee Davis had the only other hit, being a single.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed left little doubt by scoring at least one run in every inning against Central Realty.

Axis Seed also won the hitting battle against Central Realty 3-2.

Axis Seed opened the game with three runs in each of the first-two innings and then sent one run across in the third and three again in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Thomas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed, while Jesse Peterson took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 4-2. Schuster pitched all four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up two hits. Peterson pitched 1 1/3 innings for Central Realty and allowed five runs on five walks while striking out three. Kale West then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings and issued five runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three batter.

Kyran Turner went 2-for-2 in the game for Axis Seed with a double, triple and three RBIs. Thomas Schuster had the only other hit with a triple and one RBI.

For Central Realty, Jesse Peterson and Jonah Bishop each had one single.