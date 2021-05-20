Panthers punch ticket to title game, beat No. 1 Northwest of Hughesville 4-1

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team punched its ticket to the championship in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament after knocking off top-seeded Northwest of Hughesville 4-1 Wednesday in Versailles.

Prairie Home, the No. 4 seed, opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over Sacred Heart on Tuesday before beating Northwest on Wednesday.

The Panthers, 10-8 on the season, will face Pilot Grove for the title Thursday night in California.

In the game against Northwest, Prairie Home trailed 1-0 after the first inning before rallying back with two runs in each of the third and fifth innings of play for the victory.

Talon Benne picked up the complete-game victory for Prairie Home, while Killion took the loss for Northwest. Benne pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up one run on two hits and three walks. Killion, meanwhile, pitched the first-five innings and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Prairie Home also out-hit Northwest 6-2, with Layne Brandes going 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Dillon Alpers finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Blane Petsel and Hunter Shuffield added one single each.

For Northwest, Tichenor went 1-for-3 with one triple and one RBI while Nieters added one single.

In the game Tuesday against Sacred Heart, the Panthers went into the bottom half of the third tied with the Gremlins at 1-all but then put up one in that inning to go up 2-1 and scored three again in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-1. Sacred Heart tacked on another run in the seventh to complete the scoring.

Dillon Alpers picked up the win on the mound for Prairie Home, while Dallin Chappell took the loss for Sacred Heart. Alpers pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk. Chappell, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Brandes, Petsel, Alpers and Burnett each had two hits in the game for Prairie Home. Burnett also drove in one run, while Benne added one single and two RBIs and Shuffield and Peyton Pitts each with one single.

For Sacred Heart, Carter Rice went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Alex Karigan had two singles and one RBI, while Donavan Dobson, Dallin Chappell, Lucas Martin and George Bain IV added one single each.