Lady Pirates drop district opener against Oak Grove

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team had high hopes going into Monday night’s Class 2 District 5 opener at Oak Grove.

As the No. 7 seed going into the tournament, the Lady Pirates felt they had everything to gain and nothing to lose against No. 2 Oak Grove. Unfortunately for Boonville, they never got it going offensively while falling to the Lady Panthers 8-0.

In other games in the tournament on Monday, No. 5 Odessa beat No. 4 Marshall 3-1 while No. 3 Kirksville upended No. 6 Moberly 4-1.

While the loss closed out Boonville’s season at 4-11 overall, head coach Kaz Hazell said the game against Oak Grove was a tough game to play. “Oak Grove had a dangerous attack that put up five goals in the first half,” Hazell said. “The ending result was not what we wanted to happen, but the girls put up a fight for as long as they could. This group of young ladies accomplished a lot of things this season and have a lot to be proud of. They improved every game and by districts we were much better compared to our first game of the season. The players, who have never played the game before, played with a lot of grit. The seniors did a great job leading the new players in the right direction for seasons to come.”

As the No. 2 seed, Oak Grove definitely put its best foot forward against Boonville with five goals in the first half at the 15, 18, 19, 22 and 38 minute mark. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Lady Panthers added three more goals at the 45, 49 and 70 minute mark to win by the mercy rule.

Oak Grove also shutout on Boonville on shot attempts and shots on goal while putting up 26 and 14, respectively.

Boonville goalkeeper Zoey Lang, meanwhile, finished the game with 12 saves.