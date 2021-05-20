Boonville boys basketball camps announced

The Boonville Pirates basketball team will host basketball camps for boys going into fourth through 12th grade.

The high school camp, for boys entering 9th-12th grade, will be held May 25-28 at Boonville High School from 3:15-5 p.m.

The cost of the high school camp is $25 per player.

The youth camps will be June 1-4 at LSE Middle School, with the fourth through sixth grade session from 3:15-4:30 p.m., and the seventh and eighth grade session from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

The cost of the youth camp is $20 per player.

Each participant will receive a 6-shirt. Basketball players may pre-register with a camp form that is available on the Boonville High School website, or they may register at the door on the first day of camp.

For any questions, please contact Boonville boys coach Mark Anderson at mark.anderson@bpsk12.net.