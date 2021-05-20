Axis Seed holds Fayette hitless in 14-4 win in Cal Ripken Minor

Axis Seed reeled off 13 unanswered runs in the first-three innings and never looked back, beating Fayette 10U 14-4 in four innings Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Minor at the COCOBA ballfield.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Bradley Automotive rallied from a one-run deficit after 3 1/2 by outscoring Central Realty 5-1 for the rest of the game for a 11-7 victory.

Axis Seed, improving to 7-0 on the season, scored in every inning against Fayette and led 4-0 after one, 7-0 after two and 12-1 after three. Axis Seed added two more runs in the top half of the fourth, while Fayette plated three in the bottom half of the inning.

Kade Watring picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed with five strikeouts in two innings. Bryton Scott pitched one inning in relief, followed by Sam Thacher for part of one inning and Corbin Jackson for one inning.

Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette by giving up seven runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters. Sawyer Asbury pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, while Samuel Busker threw 2/3 inning.

Axis Seed also out-hit Fayette 5-0, with Corbin Jackson going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Watring finished the game with one triple, while Thomas Schuster added one single and one RBI and Kyran Turner with one single.

Justin Kunze drove in one run for Fayette.

In the nightcap, Bradley Automotive exploded for five runs in the first inning only to have Central Realty rally back with one in the second and one in the third to cut the lead to 5-2. Meanwhile, after Bradley Automotive plated one run in the bottom half of the third to make it 6-2, Central Realty came back and tacked on four runs in the fourth to tie the game at 6-all. Central Realty never got any closer in the ball game as Bradley Automotive added five more runs in its half of the fourth to go up 11-6. Central Realty scored on in the fifth.

Bradley Bishop was the pitcher of record in the game for Bradley Automotive, 3-3, while Keylen Roper took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 4-3. Bishop pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Easton Gerding and gave up one run on four walks while striking out two. Gerding pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

For Central Realty, Roper pitched three innings in relief of starter Jonah Bishop and allowed four runs on five walks while striking out seven batters. Bishop pitched 1/3 inning as the starter, while Waylon Monteer also pitched 2/3 inning in relief.

Bradley Bishop tripled and drove in one run for Bradley Automotive, while Easton Gerding added one double. Weston Munden also drove in one run.

For Central Realty, Michael Shaon went 1-for-2 with one double and one RBI while Roper had one single and one RBI, Waylon Monteer with one single, and Jonah Bishop and Jax Storm each with one RBI.