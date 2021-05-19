Pirates rally past Hallsville 5-4 in Class 4 District 7 semis

The cardiac kids of spring were back at it Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 7 Tournament in Ashland.

Facing elimination while trailing Hallsville 3-0 after 3 1/2 innings, the Boonville Pirates baseball team found a way by reeling off five unanswered runs in three innings for a 5-4 victory.

Boonville, 15-5 overall, will now face Wright City for the championship tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Arnette said it’s all about survive and advance at this point.

“These guys have battled all year and that's what they did tonight," Arnette said. “They chipped away a little bit of time. We set a goal we wanted to score one run an inning and they went out and did at least that if not more. We had some really, really good at bats this game, especially middle late innings. We had some really long at bats turn into positives, and we just put a couple of runs together.”

The Pirates, winners of eight straight and 11 of their last 12, had the fans on the edge of their seats while giving up one run in the third on one hit, one walk and a throwing error. However, the good news is that Boonville kept it to one run after center fielder Isaac Marriott gunned down a Hallsville player at home plate.

As for Boonville, they went down in order in its half of the first and had the lead off batter on second only to come away empty after two fly outs and a ground out.

Meanwhile, in the fourth, Hallsville plated two more runs on three walks and a hit batter to extend the lead to 3-0.

With nothing to show for their efforts in the first three frames, the Pirates finally started to put it together in the bottom half of the fourth with one run on a lead off single to center by Jamesian McKee and a RBI-double to left center by Max Eckerle to cut the lead to 3-1.

Hallsville never got another smell of home plate until the seventh inning as Colby Caton came in for McKee and shut the Indians down in the fifth and sixth.

Of course Boonville was just getting started.

Trailing by two runs after 4 1/2, the Pirates came back and exploded for three runs in the bottom half of the fifth on a RBI-double to left by Cade Schupp, a RBI-triple off the right center field by Peyton Taylor and a fly out to center by Saylor Marquez to go up for the first time in the game at 4-3.

Boonville tacked on another run in the sixth on a two-out single to center by Cody Garner and a RBI-single to left by Schupp to extend the lead to 5-3.

Meanwhile, in the seventh, Hallsville came back with one run on one walk and two hits to cut the lead to one at 5-4. However, with two runners on and two outs, Caton got the final hitter on a strikeout to end the game.

Caton picked up the win in relief for Boonville to improve to 3-0 on the season. In 3 2/3 innings, Caton struck out seven batters and gave up one run on two hits and one walk. McKee pitched 3 1/3 innings as the starter and allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.

AJ Austene took the loss for Hallsville. Austene pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Arnette said Caton was a bulldog on the mound.

“Colby just comes in he's super efficient, throws strikes and mixes up his pitches and he's just a competitor and that's what we're looking for,” Arnette said. “It wasn't necessarily the plan to go with him but I went out there and said I need you. He's one of my quick short notice guys and he went on there did a great job.”

Boonville also six players with at least one hit in the game against Hallsville. While out-hitting the Indians 8-4, Schupp went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. McKee also had two hits, both being singles, while Taylor had one triple and one RBI, Eckerle with one double and one RBI and Caton with one double. Garner also added one single.

For Hallsville, Aaron Orscheln went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Tyger Cobb had one single and one rBI, while Austene added one single and Andrew Kabrick with one RBI.