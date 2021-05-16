QuinlanAgency.com, Huebert Fiberboard prevail in Major

QuinlanAgency.com and Huebert Fiberboard picked up wins Thursday night in Cal Ripken Major at the COCOBA Ballfield.

While QA.com defeated Auto Body Experts 7-3, Huebert Fiberboard was a little more dominate with a 15-8 win over Rt. B Cafe.

QA.com, 2-3 overall and winners of two straight, opened the game with one run in each of the first-two innings and then sent three runs across in the third and one in each of the fourth and sixth innings of play. Auto Body Experts, meanwhile, scored one in the third and two in the fourth.

Jackson Shelton picked up the complete game victory for QA.com, while Ledgyr Conrow took the loss for Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 0-5. Shelton struck out 10 batters and gave up three runs on six hits and two walks. Conrow, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for Auto Body Experts and allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five batters. Brenden Perry then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and allowed two walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Maddex Jackson pitched 2 2/3 innings and issued one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

QA.com also out-hit Auto Body Experts 7-6, with Parker LaValley going 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Gavin Ridgeway, Jayden Salzman and Jaxson Stonecipher each had one single and one RBI, while Noah Hackman and Thad Quint added one single each. Luke Hill also drove in one run.

For Auto Body Experts, 0-5, Brenden Perry went 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Landon Carter finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Ledgyr Conrow, Lian Nickerson and Joseph Reid had one single apiece.

In the second game, Huebert Fiberboard scored in all but one inning against Rt. B Cafe and led 5-3 after one, 6-3 after two and 12-5 after four. Huebert Fiberboard and Rt. B Cafe also put up three runs in the fifth inning.

Sammy Hage was the winning pitcher in the game for Huebert Fiberboard, 3-2, while Brayden Viertel took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 3-2. Hage pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up five runs on six hits and three walks. Bryson Welch then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four.

For Rt. B Cafe, Viertel pitched the first-two innings and surrendered six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven batters. Bodie White then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Kannen Kempf pitched two innings in relief and allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 11-9, with Hayden Sandbothe going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Sammy Hage finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Braylon Banuet added two singles and one RBI, Reece Townlain with two singles, Ean Wessing with one double and one RBI, and Layne Rapp and Garrett Reuter with one single and one RBI each.