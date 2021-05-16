Prairie Home falls in season finale against Tipton, 3-0

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team fell in the regular season finale Friday night at Tipton by a score of 3-0.

The Panthers, who dropped to 8-8 on the season, managed only three hits in the game and failed to score for seven innings. The Cardinals, meanwhile, plated one run in the third and two again in the fifth.

Embry picked up the win on the mound for Tipton, while Jason Burnett took the loss for Prairie Home. Embry pitched the first-three innings and gave up two walks while striking out two batters. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. Dillon Alpers then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and issued one run on five walks while striking out four. Meanwhile, after Peyton Pitts pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters, Hunter Shuffield came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded one hit with one strikeout.

Arnel led the hitting attack in the game for Tipton with one single and one RBI. Wolfe and Marcum each had one single, while Embry and Lambert drove in one run each.

For Prairie Home, Layne Brandes, Garrison Parkhurst and Peyton Pitts each had one single.