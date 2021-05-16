Pirates wrap up regular season with 10-1 win over Marshall

The Marshall Owls baseball team felt the wrath of the Boonville Pirates baseball team Thursday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

Although the Owls entered the game at 19-3 overall and winners of 14 straight, they were clearly no match for the Pirates in a 10-1 loss.

As for Boonville, they have now won seven straight and nine out of their last 10 to improve to 14-5 overall.

Of course that will all mean nothing when the Pirates take the field for the first time in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 7 Tournament Monday night in Ashland.

Boonville, the No. 3 seed, will take on second-seeded Hallsville at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates fell to Hallsville 4-2 in the season opener back on March 26.

As for beating the Owls, who will be the No. 2 seed in their district behind the Grain Valley Eagles, Boonville head coach Adam Arnette said he saw a lot of good situational stuff against Marshall. “We still made a couple of mistakes so we’ll have to clean that up if we want to continue playing from here on out,” Arnette said. “But I don’t think it’s a secret that we are playing our best baseball right now. Everybody did their job tonight with Jamesian, Cade and Colby pitching and the defense behind them. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

Junior Jamesian McKee is definitely think long term in the postseason. While picking up his third win of the season in four games, McKee also finished the game 2-for-4 with a single, home run and four RBIs. McKee’s home run, his second of the season, cleared the right field fence in the bottom half of the first for a three-run shot.

Arnette said he wasn’t surprised by McKee’s home run because he’s been hitting all year. “Jamesian is a big strong kid and he’s capable of putting it out over the fence,” Arnette said. “I really thought his home run got us going and we just continued to chip away after that.”

Caton was 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Schupp added a single, double and two RBIs.

In all, Boonville out-hit Marshall 10-1 with seven different players collecting hits.

In addition to the three runs in the first, the Pirates also added one in the third on a lead-off double to left center by Peyton Taylor and a ground out to second by McKee to extend the lead to 4-0. Then, in the fourth, Boonville added three more runs on three hits to make it 7-0. And once again the Pirates led off the inning with a double to right by Caton, followed by a ground out to third by Kayle Rice for a run and a single to left center by Schupp for two more runs.

Marshall, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ball game in the top half of the fifth on a lead off double past third by George Ortzian and a sacrifice fly to center by Logan Deal.

However it was all too little too late for the Owls, who trailed 7-1.

Boonville wound up adding three more runs in its half of the fifth on two hits, three walks and one hit batter to make it 10-1. McKee and Garner both picked up singles in the inning for the Pirates. Garner’s single also drove in one run while the other two runs came across to score on wild pitches.

As for the pitching in the game for Boonville, McKee pitched the first-two innings and gave up just two walks while striking out three batters. Schupp then came in and pitched three innings in relief and struck out six batters while giving up just one hit. Then, to finish the game, Caton pitched two innings and struck out three batters.

Cody Smith took the loss for Marshall by giving up nine runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings pitched. He also had four strikeouts.

Peyton Taylor also doubled in the game, while Kayle Rice and Cody Garner added one single and one RBI each and Lane West with one single.

For Marshall, George Ortzian had the team’s only hit with one double. Logan Deal finished the game with one RBI.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Marshall 5-3.

The Pirates JV closed out the season at 11-3-1 overall.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said this was a good win to end the season. “[We] played error free baseball defensively,” Hough said. “[We’ve] been dealing with some injuries to our main JV arms, Connor Rhorer and Shane Chamberlin, and others have stepped up nicely. We’ve had some ups and downs this year but I can confidently say these guys improved and grew together as a team. That’s our goal as coaches and we look forward to seeing these kids progress.”

Cameron Poulsen picked up the win on the mound for Boonville’s JV. In three innings pitched, Poulsen gave up one hit and four walks while striking out one batter. Garrett Hundley then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Caidyn Hazel pitched one inning and issued one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit Marshall 6-5, with Dakota Troost going 2-for-3 with two singles. Isaac Marriott finished the game with one double and two RBIs, while Ethan Watson also doubled. Hazel had one single and one RBI in the game, while Harley Waller added one single.

For Marshall, Aden Jones went 2-for-2 with two singles. Cody Smith homered and drove in one run, while Rowdy Souder and Allan Kopp each had one single.