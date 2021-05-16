Pilot Grove wins season finale against Eugene

The Pilot Grove baseball team broke a 5-5 tie with one run in the eighth inning to beat Eugene 6-5 Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The Tigers, 15-6 on the season, trailed Eugene 2-0 after one, 3-0 after three and 4-0 after 3 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the fourth, one again in the fifth and two in the sixth to go up 5-4. Meanwhile, in the seventh inning, Eugene plated one run to tie the game only to have Pilot Grove score the winning run in the bottom half of the eighth.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said this was a big win on Senior Night to wrap up the season, and a great way to kick off graduation weekend.

“We struggled early with a few walks, but really buckled down the rest of the game,” Vossler said. “To take the lead after being down four showed great team resilience. Even though Eugene tied it up in the seventh, our seniors at the bottom of the lineup strung some hits together but couldn’t push a run across. In the eighth, Bo Vinson came up big for his seniors: 3-up-3 down in the top of the inning, and a walk-off RBI double in the bottom.”

Vinson picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove, while Drew Sommerer took the loss for Eugene. Luke Kollmeyer started the game and pitched the first-three innings, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three batters. Levi Jeffries then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Vinson pitched a perfect eighth inning to closeout the game.

For Eugene, Garrett Hogard pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out five batters while giving up five runs on five hits and one walk. Sommerer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Eugene 8-5, with Bailey Quint going 2-for-4 with a single and a triple. Dylan Schupp finished the game with two singles, while Vinson and Jeffries each had one double and two RBIs, Dalton Reuter with one double, Luke Kollmeyer with one single and one RBI, and Hayden Krumm with one RBI.

For Eugene, Adin Sommerer had two singles and drove in two runs. Tyler Renn had one home run and one RBI, while Colby Renn and Javin Steinhardt added one single each and Drew Sommerer and Mason Kempker with one RBI apiece.