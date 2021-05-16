Pilot Grove 8U picks up sweep against C&R Market in Midget League

Pilot Grove’s 8U baseball team picked up a sweep against C&R Market Thursday night in Midget League action at Pilot Grove 7-1 and 6-1.

In the first game, Pilot Grove scored three runs in the first and four again in the second to lead C&R Market 7-0. Meanwhile, in the top half of the fourth, C&R Market rallied back with one run to avoid the shutout.

Korbin Ruffel picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Brooks Rentel took the loss for C&R Market. Ruffel pitched the first-two innings and walked five batters while striking out six batters. Eli Shadwick pitched one inning in relief and walked two while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Garrett Hodges pitched one inning and issued one run on four walks while striking out three.

For C&R Market, who dropped to 1-3, Sawyer Teson pitched the first inning and struck out three batters. Rentel then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three batters. Meanwhile, after Landyn Davis pitched 2/3 inning and issued four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters, Grant Simmons pitched 1/3 inning and yielded one walk while striking out one batter.

Pilot Grove also out-hit C&R Market 4-0, with Dean Martin going 2-for-2 with two singles and four RBIs. Emmett Waller doubled and drove in one run, while Garrett Hodges added one single and Weslee Vollmer and Lucas Stewart with one RBI each.

For C&R Market, Caleb Warner drove in one run.

In the second game, Pilot Grove scored three runs in each of the first-two innings while C&R Market scored its only run of the ball game in the bottom half of the second.

Braylen Blank was the winning pitcher in the game for Pilot Grove, while Caleb Warner took the loss for C&R Market. Blank pitched one inning and walked two batters while striking out three. Heath Fenical then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed one run on three walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Jayce Kelly pitched 1/3 inning and allowed one walk while striking out one.

For C&R Market, Caleb Warner started the game and pitched part of the first and gave up two walks. William Felten, Connor Breshears, Brady Acton and Jack Martin also pitched in relief for C&R Market.

Neither team had a hit in the game. Driving in runs for Pilot Grove were Jayce Kelly, Braylen Blank, Weslee Vollmer, Korbin Ruffel, Garrett Hodges and Heath Fenical.

Jack Martin drove in one run for C&R Market.

Pilot Grove 8U blanks Rick Ball Auto Group 5-0

Pilot Grove’s 8U baseball team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday night in Midget League action at Kemper park by beating Rick Ball Auto Group 5-0.

Pilot Grove, 1-2 on the season, exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the fourth for the game’s only runs in the ballgame.

Heath Fenical picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove in relief of starter Eli Shadwick, while Sterling Norbury took the loss for Rick Ball Auto Group. Shadwick pitched the first two innings and struck out four batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Fenical then came in and pitched two innings and struck out six batters while giving up three walks. Then, to finish the game, Walker pitched one inning and struck out three batters.

For Rick Ball Auto Group, who dropped to 1-3, Breyden Keys pitched the first inning and struck out two batters while giving up one hit and one walk. Radley Ball then came in and pitched two innings and struck out five batters while yielding one hit and two walks. Meanwhile, after Norbury pitched part of the fourth and issued four runs on three walks, Logan Baysinger came in and pitched part of the fourth and gave up one run on one hit and three walks. Noah Mathis also threw in the fifth inning.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Rick Ball Auto Group 3-1, with Heath Fenical going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Korbin Ruffel finished the game with one single, while Garrett Hodges, Jayce Kelly and Gabriel Blank added one RBI each.

For Rick Ball Auto Group, Radley Ball went 1-for-2 with one single.