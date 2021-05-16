New Franklin wins district opener with two-hit shutout

The New Franklin baseball team did just enough Saturday in the opening round of the Class 2 District 12 Tournament at Harrisburg.

In a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup, the Bulldogs managed seven runs on three hits to beat Keytesville/Brunswick/Northwestern of Mendon 7-0.

New Franklin, 13-5 on the season, will play top-seeded Salisbury in the semifinal round on Monday at 6:30 p.m. In the other semifinal game, Westran will take on Harrisburg in No. 2 versus No. 3 matchup at 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg also won its first round game against Fayette 14-0.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Caleb Hull did a fantastic job on the mound. “Getting through the first was huge and getting on the board first was what we wanted to do,” Gerding said. “We accomplished what we set out to do, but it’s going to take another great effort Monday night”

New Franklin scored in only three innings but it was more than enough after plating one in the first, five in the fourth and one again in the sixth.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin with seven strikeouts in three innings. Wilmsmeyer also gave up just one hit and two walks. Caleb Hull then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Keytesville/Brunswick/Northwestern 3-2, with Tanner Bishop going 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs. Connor Wilmsmeyer had one single and one RBI, while Jake Marshall added one single and Tysen Dowell with one RBI.

For Keytesville/Brunswick/Northwestern, Adams and Wilson each had one single. Stockwell took the loss by giving up six runs on two hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings. He also had five strikeouts.