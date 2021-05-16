New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Bunceton and Prairie Home qualify athletes to state

The Boonslick area was well represented in the Class 1 Sectional 1 Track Meet Saturday at South Callaway High School.

With the top four finishers moving on to the state track meet on Saturday, May 22 in Jefferson City, New Franklin qualified in a total of seven events while Pilot Grove had three state qualifiers and Prairie Home and Bunceton one state qualifier each.

Of course nobody had a better day at the track than Pilot Grove’s Bailey Quint and the New Franklin boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, which both placed first. Quint finished first in the javelin with a throw of 146’-5”, while the 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Drake Clark, Jake Marshall, Tysen Dowell and Douglass Creason, placed first in a time of 1:36.56.

Prairie Home senior Blane Petsel also qualified in his only event by placing second in the 400 meter dash in a time of 53.51 seconds.

New Franklin also had three third place finishers. They were: boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Clark, Marshall, Dowell and Creason, in a time of 3:46.49, girls 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Larissa Starke, Carly Dorson, Dakota Clark and Faith Painter, in 56.64 seconds, and Kayce Hundley in the discus with a toss of 84’-2”.

Also placing third were Pilot Grove’s Dalton Hazlett in the discus with a throw of 115’-0” and Marci Lammers in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles in 52.85 seconds.

Fourth place finishers were: (New Franklin) Douglass Creason in the 400 meter dash in 54.34 seconds; Dakota Clark in high jump at 4’-8 1/4”; Kelsi Fair in shot put at 31’-1”; (Bunceton) Dillon Alpers in 100 meter dash in 11.59 seconds.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said heading into any meet it is hard to know what to expect.

“The farther along we move into the post season, that definitely becomes more and more true,” Quest said. “At the sectional meet, there were teams from all over the state, many of which we had never seen in competition before. We had several athletes that were well placed heading into the meet, but sometimes it’s hard to transfer expectations into quality performances. The competition was obviously very intense, and in the end, I was very pleased with how well our athletes performed. We ended up with seven events headed to state next weekend, which is more than we’ve had since 2015. The highlight of the day was the boys 4 x 200 relay, which was able to put together a nearly flawless race, leading from start to finish, knocking two seconds off their previous best, and coming away with the only victory of the day. They followed that up with another spectacular race in the 4 x 400 relay by finishing. Douglass Creason added a third event at state next weekend, finishing fourth in the 400.

“On the girls side, we had four events qualify for state. Senior Kayce Hundley continued her magical season, and obviously doesn’t want her track career to end. She surprised even herself I think by finishing third in the discus. Also placing third was the girls 4 x 100 relay team. Individually, Dakota Clark qualified in the high jump by finishing fourth. Rounding out our state qualifiers is Kelsi Fair, who set a new personal best in the shot put by finishing fourth overall.”