Gerding tosses no-hitter in 18-3 win over Fayette 10U in Cal Ripken Minor

Bradley Automotive picked up its second win of the season Thursday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Fayette 10U 18-3 in three innings.

In the nightcap, Fayette 10U defeated Bradley Automotive 6-3 in a shortened game.

Bradley Automotive, 2-3 on the season, scored in every inning against Fayette 10U and led 5-3 after one and 12-3 after two before putting up six more runs in the third inning.

Easton Gerding picked up the win on the mound for Bradley Automotive, while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette 10U, who dropped to 0-5. Gerding pitched all three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on two walks. Asbury, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Christian Brown then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued seven runs on seven walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Benjamin Oeth pitched 1/3 innings and surrendered three runs on three walks while striking out one batter.

Bradley Automotive also out-hit Fayette 10U 5-0, with Weston Munden, Owen Rentel and Bradley Bishop adding one single and one RBI each and Easton Gerding and Grayson Tate with one single apiece.

For Fayette 10U, Reed Syferd drove in one run.

In the second game, Fayette 10U jumped out in front with three runs in the bottom half of the first only to have Bradley Automotive rally back with one in the second and two again in the third to tie the game at 3-all. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the third, Fayette 10U plated three more runs to garner the victory.

Samuel Busker picked up the win in relief for Fayette 10U, while Weston Munden took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Chase Vandelicht started the game for Fayette 10U and pitched the first-two innings, giving up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five batters. Busker then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

For Bradley Automotive, Chandler Twenter pitched 2/3 inning and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. Grayson Tate then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one hit with three strikeouts. Then, to finish the game, Weston Munden pitched part of the third and surrendered three runs on one hit and five walks.

Fayette 10U also out-hit Bradley Automotive 4-2, with Morgan Bishop and Justin Kunze each going 1-for-1 with a single and one RBI. Sawyer Asbury and Pryncton Maddex each had one single, while Benjamin Oeth and Morgan Campbell added one RBI each.

For Bradley Automotive, Grayson Tate and Easton Gerding each had one single and one RBI.