Boonville qualifies in five events at Class 3 District 4 Track Meet

The Boonville boys and girls track teams put its best foot forward Saturday during the Class 3 District 4 Track Meet at Montgomery County High School.

With the top four in each event moving on to sectionals on Saturday, May 22, also at Montgomery County, the Pirates and Lady Pirates knew it was now or never.

As it turned out, Boonville qualified in a total of five events.

Of course nobody had a better day than senior Jodie Bass, who finished first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.0 seconds and then ran a leg on the 4 x 100 meter relay team along with Kylee Turner, Daylynn Baker and Alison Eichelberger, which placed second in a time of 52.77 seconds.

Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, those were the lone place finishers that will be advancing on to sectionals.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said districts went about as well as they could have imagined.

I told the girls to go out and give it there all, don’t leave anything on the track,” Baker said. “Again, like conference, Jodie Bass came out strong in the 100 meter dash and won districts. Since we are battling through some injuries we scratched the 4 x 200 relay, and put our focus on the 4 x 100 relay race. Kylee started the race off well, Daylynn ran the second leg strong and made up a lot of ground before handing off to Alison, who ran the corner quick, and then Jodie finished strong down the homestretch for the last 100 meters. It was really exciting to get second and shaving off a half second for this only being the second time the team was able to run this relay.

“I am really proud of these four girls for setting a goal and conquering it. Jodie and Daylynn have been great senior leaders for Kylee and Alison and are showing them the ropes on how relays and districts work. All of the girls that competed at districts had good performances that they should be proud of and hold their heads up high.

“I hope that each and every athlete on our team has learned to believe in themselves and that they know their hard work pays off. Success is not only moving on in districts and sectionals, but also have performances that you are proud of as an athlete and knowing that you have it all you had. Olivia Eichleberger and Emily Gibson both come to mind when I reflect about their day in and day out hard work at practice. They both ran strong races and I am excited to have them both back next year.”

Others who were close were Alison Eichelberger in the triple jump with a fifth place finish, and Jodie Bass with a sixth place finish in the 200 meter dash.

Emily Gibson finished the 800 in 2:51 and the 3200 meter run in 13:52. Olivia Eichelberger turned in a time of 2:53 in the 800 and 6:29 in the 1600. Freshman Kylee Turner clocked in at a time of 13.92 seconds in the 100, while Alison Eichelberger turned in a time of 56 seconds in the 300 hurdles. Addy Nichols competed in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Elly Giroux participated in the high jump, while Emma Pritchett competed in the long jump.

As for the Boonville boys track team, junior Luke Green finished third and set a personal record in the long jump with a leap of 19’-7”. Rhodes Leonard also placed fourth and set a personal record in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:06.75 and then ran a leg on the 4 x 400 meter relay team along with Evan Gonzalez, Luke Green and Byron Thomas, which finished fourth and set a personal record in 3:39.03.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said the district meet was a bitter-sweet emotional day in his first year as head coach.

“Bitter, or rather sad, because several of our athletes were either sick, recovering from sickness, pushing through injuries, or just had an off-day,” Lyons said. “Sweet because despite the above-mentioned circumstances several of our athletes had record-breaking days and are moving on to the sectional meet next Saturday.

“Among these athletes are: Luke Green in the Long Jump (finished 3rd), Rhodes Leonard in the 800 (finished 4th), and our 4 x 400 relay team (Evan Gonzales, Luke Green, Byron Thomas, & Rhodes Leonard, alternates Ross Brackman and Hayden Alley), which also finished fourth. In all three of these events our boys PR-ed and they are very excited to continue competing another week.”

Other PR’s for the Boonville boys track team were Fisher Jenkins in the 200 in 24.68 seconds, Eli Stock in the 200 meter dash in 26.91 seconds and 400 meter dash in 58.75 seconds, Hayden Alley in the 400 in 57.32 seconds, Hayden Williams in the 3200 meter run in 12:09.23, Ryan Jones in the 300 hurdles in 48.48 seconds, and Drake Cottrell in the 300 hurdles in 53.12 seconds.