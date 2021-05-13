Central Realty rallies past Tint Shop in Cal Ripken Minor, 9-7

Central Realty rallied from a three run deficit after four by exploding for five runs in the fifth inning to beat Tint Shop 9-7 in Cal Ripken Minor Wednesday night at COCOBA Ballfield.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed improved to 5-0 by beating Bradley Automotive 16-3.

Waylon Monteer picked up the win in relief for Central Realty, 4-1, while P.J. Ash took the loss for Tint Shop, who dropped to 3-2.

Keylen Roper went 2-for-3 for Central Realty with a double, triple and one RBI. Waylon Monteer added a single, triple and two RBIs, while Zach Felten had one triple and two RBIs, Kale West and Braxton Meyers each with one double and one RBI and Jesse Peterson with one RBI.

For Tint Shop, Jaxon Murphy had two triples and two RBIs. Quincy Hobbs and P.J. Ash each had one single and one RBI, while Bentley Stephens added one single.

In the nightcap, Kade Watring picked up the win with 10 strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings while Owen Christy took the loss for Bradley Automotive.

Axis Seed also out-hit Bradley Automotive 9-3, with Bryton Scott going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Kyran Turner added a single, double and four RBIs, while Thomas Schuster had two singles and four RBIs, Hayden Dixon one single and two RBIs, and blake England with one single.

For Bradley Automotive, Easton Gerding doubled while Weston Munden and Ethan Woodson each had one single.

Pilot Grove picks up first win against Fayette

Pilot Grove’s 10U baseball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night in Pilot Grove by beating Fayette’s 10U team 10-0.

Fayette won the nightcap, which consisted of only three innings, by a score of 9-4.

In the first game, Pilot Grove jumped out to stay against Fayette by pushing across four runs in each of the first-two innings and two again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Kody Fenical picked up the win for Pilot Grove, while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette. Fenical pitched all four innings and struck out eight batters while walking three. Asbury, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three batters.

Pilot Grove, who improved to 1-4 on the season, also out-hit Fayette 3-0. Tyson Martin went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs, while Natan Imhoff added one single and one RBI. Walker Mitchell also drove in two runs, while Russell Harriman had one RBI.

Fayette had no hits in the game.

In the second game, Fayette and Pilot Grove finished the first inning tied at 3-all. However, it was pretty much all Fayette after that with three runs in each of the second and third innings of play. Pilot Grove also tacked on one run in the third.

Chase Vandelicht picked up the win on the mound for Fayette, while Natan Imhoff took the loss for Pilot Grove.

Vandelicht pitched 1 1/3 innings as the starter and gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Samuel Busker then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk.

For Pilot Grove, Imhoff pitched the first-two innings and issued six runs on one hit and 11 walks while striking out two batters. Walker Mitchell then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded three runs on one hit and five walks.

Pryncton Maddex had one single and drove in two runs for Fayette, while Morgan Bishop added one single and one RBI. Chase Vandelicht also drove in two runs, while Sawyer Asbury, Hargis Syferd and Justin Kunze each had one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Kody Fenical, Tyson Martin and Colton Hodges each had one single.