Vinson leads Pilot Grove with 4 hits in 14-2 win over Fayette

The Pilot Grove baseball team closed out the regular season Tuesday night on the road by beating the Fayette Falcons 14-2 in six innings.

The Tigers, 14-6 overall, scored four runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and six in the sixth against Fayette.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said the Tigers hit well and took advantage of some opportunity on the basepaths. “We were steady defensively, which allowed us to get deeper into our pitching lineup,” Vossler said.

Dade Christy picked up the win for Pilot Grove while giving up just two hits and one walk in three innings with two strikeouts. Hayden Krumm pitched two innings in relief, while Dalton Reuter threw one inning.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Fayette 11-2, with Bo Vinson going 4-for-4 with one RBI. Bailey Quint had two singles, one double and one RBI, while Luke Kollmeyer added two singles, Reuter with one double and two RBIs, Hayden Krumm with one single and one RBI, and Christy, Dylan Schupp, Hayden Sleeper and Hank Zeller each with one RBI.

Northwest edges Pilot Grove, 3-2

In what could be a preview of the championship game in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament next week in Pilot Grove, Northwest of Hughesville edged Pilot Grove 3-2 Monday night in Marshall.

The Tigers, the No. 3 seed behind Northwest and No. 2 Jamestown, trailed Northwest 2-0 after one and 3-0 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the bottom half of the third to cut the lead to 3-2. Unfortunately for Pilot Grove, they never got any closer in the ballgame while matching the Mustangs with zeroes over the next four innings.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said a couple of communication breakdowns early in the game swung the momentum in Northwest’s favor.

“To our players' credit, we didn't dwell on it the rest of the game as we have in previous games,” Vossler said. “Knowing that we are at that level makes me feel good about our approach going into districts next week.”

Gavin Killion picked up the win for Northwest of Hughesville, while Bailey Quint took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 13-6. Killion pitched the first-five innings and struck out nine batters while giving up two runs on seven hits. Grant Burson then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed no runs, no hit and no walks while striking out five.

As for Quint, the senior hurler pitched all seven innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on four hits.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Northwest 7-4 in the loss, with Dade Christy going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Quint also had two hits, both being singles, and drove in one run. Bo Vinson finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Luke Kollmeyer and Hayden Krumm added one single.

For Northwest, Grant Burson tripled and Pierson Tichenor doubled and drove in one run. Blaine Kreisel and Lane Tichenor each had one single.