QuinlanAgency.com, Rt. B Cafe knock off two unbeatens in Cal Ripken Major

Two unbeatens fell by the wayside Monday night in Cal Ripken Major at the COCOBA Ballfield.

In the first game, QuinlanAgency.com knocked off Einspahr Construction 6-5 with an exciting finish in the bottom half of the fifth. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe stunned Boonville Ready Mix with four straight runs in the first-three innings en route to a 5-2 victory.

QuinlanAgency.com, improving to 1-3 on the season, led Einspahr Construction 3-1 after three before surrendering one run in the fourth and three again in the fifth. Meanwhile, after trailing 5-3 for the first time in the ballgame, QA.com saved its best for last by plating three runs in the bottom half of the fifth for the one-run victory.

Jackson Shelton picked up the win in relief for QA.com, while Lyle Christy took the loss for Einspahr Construction. Shelton pitched 2/3 innings and struck out one batter. Christy, meanwhile, pitched the final-two innings for Einspahr Construction and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks.

QuinlanAgency.com also out-hit Einspahr Construction 4-3, with Jaxson Stonecipher going 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Jayden Salzman finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Gavin Ridgeway and Jackson Shelton added one single each.

For Einspahr Construction, who dropped to 3-1, Lyle Christy went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Weston Rentel had the only other hit, being a double.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe broke out the bats early with three runs in the first and one again in the third to go up 4-0. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Boonville Ready Mix plated its only two runs while Rt. B Cafe tacked on another run in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Bodie White picked up the complete-game victory for Rt. B Cafe, 3-1, while Brennan Alberts took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 3-1. White pitched all six innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up two runs on three hits and one walk. Alberts, meanwhile, pitched four innings and struck out seven batters and gave up five runs on six hits. Landon Conz then came in and pitched one inning in relief and walked one batter while striking out one.

Rt. B Cafe also finished the game with six hits, with Brayden Viertel going 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Josh Solomon finished the game with two singles, while Xander Evans added one single and two RBIs and Bodie White with one single and one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Chase Chamberlain went 2-for-2 with a single, home run and two RBIs. Landon Conz had one single.