Pirates win on Sr. Night against Osage 10-1, win streak at 6 games

The wins keep coming for the Boonville Pirates baseball team.

With districts beginning next week in Ashland, the Pirates couldn’t have picked a better time to get hot offensively, defensively and pitching.

Such was the case Tuesday night on Senior Night at Twillman field in Harley park.

Honoring the 10 seniors and one manager after the game, the Pirates also put on a full display during the game while pounding out 10 runs on 10 hits for a 10-1 victory.

Boonville, improving to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Tri-County Conference, has now won six in a row and nine out of its last 10 games.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said it was definitely good to get the seniors out there and a good one to send them off. “I was wanting to get all of them in the game. I was hoping to leave them all out there on the field at the same time. I think we had a couple that came in to get other guys in there, but we got a bunch of them out there to end the game.”

All 10 also contributed in some fashion, whether it was hitting, pitching or playing in the field.

And while the Pirates pretty much dominated the game from the second inning on, Osage actually took the early lead in the top half of the second on two hits to go up 1-0.

That was also the Indians last lead in the ball game as Boonville rallied back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning on four hits and two errors, which included RBI-singles each to right by Lane West and Cody Garner. Boonville also scored two runs on Osage errors to go up 4-1.

The Pirates tacked on two more runs in the third on a two-out walk by Colby Caton and a two-run home run to left by Kayle Rice to extend the lead to 6-1.

Boonville wasn’t done, though. After a scoreless fourth inning, the Pirates came back and added four more runs in the fifth on a RBI-single to left by Rice and a RBI-double to left by West to make it 8-1. Garner then reached on an error by the shortstop to allow to more runs to score to push the lead to 10-1.

Garner and Axton Nease provided the rest on the mound while holding Osage scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

Garner picked up the win, raising his season record to 4-1. In 5 2/3 innings, Garner struck out five batters and gave up one run on five hits and one walk. Nease then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Arnette said Garner looked really good. “He had a couple of long innings, but he was right around the plate and mixed up his pitches,” Arnette said. “Axton also threw well. It was nice to see him get some innings, but like I said all the seniors contributed in some way or another.”

Dalton Wall took the loss for Osage, who dropped to 8-12 overall and 0-7 in the TCC.

Rice finished the game for Boonville with two hits, one of which went for a home run, and drove in three runs. West had a single, double and two RBIs, while Peyton Taylor added two singles, Cody Garner with one single and one RBI, and Jamesian McKee, Colby Caton and Max Eckerle each with one single.

For Osage, Dominick Vernetti went 2-for-3 with two singles. Connor Arrowood had one double.

Boonville also won the JV game against Osage 12-2 in four innings.

The Pirates’ JV, 10-3-1 overall and 6-1 in the TCC, scored in all four innings against Osage with one in the first, four again in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said Max Eckerle had a solid outing on the mound and Isaac Marriott to come in and shut it down. “[We] strung some hits together and more importantly put the ball in play well,” Hough said. “[We] still haven’t played an error free game when a team has hit our pitching, so we’ve got some work to do still.”

Eckerle picked up the win for Boonville with two strikeouts in three innings. Eckerle also gave up two runs on one hit. Marriott then came in and pitched one inning in relief and recorded one strikeout.

Boonville also out-hit Osage 9-1, with Garrett Hundley going 2-for-2 with one single, one double and two RBIs. Eckerle finished the game with one double and one RBI, while Ethan Watson added one double, Marriott and Caidyn Hazel each with one single and two RBIs, Dakota Troost and Harley Waller with one single and one RBI each and Chandler Stonecipher with one single.

For Osage, Dalton Wall had the only hit with one single.