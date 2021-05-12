Pirates finish 14th in Class 3 District 4 Tourney

The Boonville Pirates golf team had a tough day in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph by finishing in 14th place.

While closing out the season at 3-11 overall, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the golfers did not finish the season the way they wanted but made some good gains in the middle of the season. “We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year at the beginning of the season,” VanderLinden said. “This was the first season for 11 of the golfers. We were setting personal best individual and team scores before we went two weeks without playing. This happened right before the conference and district tournaments. I want to thank all the parents, sponsors and athletes for the season. The kids worked at getting better at a very difficult sport.”

In the final team standings, Bishop LeBlond captured first with a score of 301. Kirksville finished second with a score of 349, followed by Barstow at 360, Maryville at 364, Oak Grove at 371, St. Pius X at 376, Chillicothe at 378, Savannah at 385, St. Joseph Lafayette at 392, Excelsior Springs at 403, Cameron at 413, Odessa at 436, Moberly at 499 and Boonville at 536.

Jeffrey Johnston, also of LeBlond, was the individual champion with a 1 under par 71.

Other state qualifiers were James Dintino II, St. Pius X, 74; Patrick Morgan Johnston, LeBlond, 74; Samuel David Schoeberi, LeBlond, 75; John Robert Boyer, Kirksville, 77; Tyler McNeive, Barstow, 78; Timothy Frazier Johnston, LeBlond, 81; Ethan James Scott, Maryville, 81; Aaron Hughes Smith, Oak Grove, 84; Trevin Joseph Cunningham, Maryville, 85; Ethan Edwards, Excelsior Springs, 85; Davis Henry Jungbluth, LeBlond, 85; Samuel Ervie, St. Pius X, 86; Dalton Lane Gorham, Oak Grove, 86; Samuel Ryan, Lafayette, 86; Jacob Edward Scott, Maryville, 87; and Zachary Alex Vega, Savannah, 88.

For Boonville, Tucker Lorenz and Austin Rice finished in a four-way tie for 59th place out of 74 golfers with a score of 120, while Ben Newman placed 68th overall at 138, Jackson Johns 70th at 147, and Michael DeLeon in 73rd place at 160.