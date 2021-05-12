Pirate netters fall in district play against Moberly

The Boonville Pirates tennis team had its season come to an end Monday in the team portion of the Class 1 District 8 Tournament in Moberly.

In a No. 1 versus No. 4 matchup, the Pirates finished on the wrong side of a 5-0 score against the Spartans.

Boonville tennis coach Ryan Brimer said this was a tough way to end the season.

“We have come a long way from our first match,” Brimer said. “I know it doesn't show up in the wins column, but there has been a marked improvement for all of these guys. Austin Coleman has started looking shots ahead in a match. It has been awesome to see him construct how to win points in his head before the points even start. Travis Dell and Gabe Brimer have become one of our better doubles teams. They have played great as a team even though they have only played together for the last month of the season.

“Then you have our seniors. Gabe Greis has taken on every challenge we have thrown at him and not backed down from anyone. Tucker Kaiser has been one of our most consistent players all year. Trevor Firman has been a great senior leader. He has also come a long way from where he started. I am proud of all of these boys and where they have ended up as players. Like I said, I know that it hasn't shown up in the win column but we aren't the same players that started this year.”

In doubles action, Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser fell at the No. 1 position by a score of 8-0. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Austin Coleman and Trevor Firman lost by a score of 8-1. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Gabe Brimer and Travis Dell fell by a score of 8-6.

Moberly also won both matches in singles to record the shutout. Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser, who play No. 1 and 2 singles for Boonville, lost by the identical scores of 6-1, 6-1.

Brimer said Austin Coleman and Gabe Brimer did not finish their matches since Moberly had already clinched the win up 5-0. However, Brimer said Gabe Brimer was up a set in his match at No. 4 singles.