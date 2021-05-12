New Franklin drops regular season finale against Sacred Heart

The New Franklin baseball team fell short Tuesday night in the regular season finale against the Sacred Heart Gremlins 7-6.

The Bulldogs, dropping to 12-5 on the season, trailed Sacred Heart 6-1 after the first inning before rallying back with three runs in the second to cut it back to two at 6-4. The Gremlins, meanwhile, tacked on another run in the third while New Franklin scored two in the sixth to make it a one run ballgame.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said looking at the box score, it’s easy to see why they lost. “Our infield defense let us down again, and we work on these things, which is the frustrating part,” Gerding said. “I was very proud, however, of how we stayed in the game and battled. If we get one or two more two out hits with RISP, we got it. We have two days of practice to keep working to get as right as we can get.”

Karigan picked up the win for Sacred Heart, while Caleb Hull took the loss for New Franklin. Hull pitched the first-three innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Clayton Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed one hit while striking out six batters.

New Franklin matched Sacred Heart with eight hits, with Keaton Eads going 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Tanner Bishop added a single, double and one RBI, while Jake Marshall had one double and one RBI, Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one single and one RBI, Connor Wilmsmeyer and Owen Armentrout each with one single, and Tysen Dowell with one RBI.

For Sacred Heart, Karigan and Crooker each had two hits. Martin tripled and drove in two runs, while Rice added one double.