LSE garners 4 first place finishes in Smith-Cotton Meet to finish the season

The LSE boys and girls track teams closed out its season back on April 29 in the Smith-Cotton Track Meet in Sedalia.

In all, LSE finished with four first place finishes in the meet.

LSE track coach Erin Sommerer said the Smith-Cotton Junior High Open Meet was a good meet to get a bunch of kids involved in. “We tried to fill as many of the events we could,” Sommerer said. “Some of our athletes tried events they never have before and still placed, which is super awesome and tells us a lot about our group of kids. Unfortunately, this was our last meet since the conference meet was canceled due to weather.”

As for the first place finishes, Effie Morris took first in two events by winning the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.86 seconds and 400 meter dash in 1:06.63. Cooper Pfeiffer also placed first in the 200 meter dash in 25.54 seconds, while Maciah Collum finished first in the shot put with a toss of 9.78 meters.

Second place finishers were Olivia Dilse in the 1600 in 6:30.64, girls 4 x 800 meter relay team, of Tanaja Bledsoe, Olivia Dilse, Lorelai Hunziker and Raven Taylor, in 12:39.77, Kendall Rhorer in the shot put at 8.45 meters, and Cash Leonard in the long jump at 4.73 meters.

Finishing third were Alycia Felgar in the discus at 17.52 meters, Cash Leonard in the 200 meter dash in 26.63 seconds and 400 meter dash in 1:00.93, boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Jacob White, Gabe Mederios, Zeke Pritchett and Cooper Pfeiffer in 1:52.54, and boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Darrin Leonard, Jailyn Patel, Clayton Schuster and Gabe Mederios, in 4:50.75.

Fourth place finishers were Aaleigha Elbert in the 100 meter dash in 13.92 seconds, girls 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Lorelai Hunziker, Raven Taylor, Olivia Dilse and Tanaja Bledsoe, in 5:16.72, Lorelai Hunziker in the high jump at 1.20 meters, Aaleigha Elbert in the long jump at 3.81 meters, and Cooper Pfeiffer in the long jump at 4.62 meters.

Fifth place finishers were girls 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Mylie Edwards, Parker Jones, Elly Rapp and Aaleigha Elbert, in 1:01.64, girls 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Raven Taylor, Parker Johns, Kailee Austin and Lorelai Hunziker, in 2:15.08, Cooper Pfeiffer in the 100 meter dash in 11.98 seconds, William Schenck in the 800 meter run in 2:58.17, Darrin Leonard in the 1600 meter run in 6:09.15, boys 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Norman Bonaparte, Brenner Parker, Jailyn Patel and Brad Norbury, in 56.56 seconds, and Aiden Meyers in the triple jump at 7.94 meters.

Seventh place finishers were Cash Leonard in the 100 meter dash in 12.57 seconds, William Schenck in the 1600 meter run in 6:12.44, and Gabe Mederios in the shot put at 8.75 meters.