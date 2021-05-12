Lady Pirates drop regular season finale in 2OT against Osage, 3-2

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team had one common goal with Osage Tuesday night in the regular season finale at the Boonville City Soccer Field.

With districts beginning next week for both Boonville and Osage, the Lady Pirates wanted nothing more than to closeout the season on a winning note.

As it turned out, Boonville came close while losing in double overtime against Osage in the 100th minute 3-2.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 4-9 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said the game against Osage was a very interesting one.

“Osage only had 10 players to start the game,” Hazell said. “Therefore, we played up a player the majority of the game besides two injuries where we were able to play 11 versus 9 during those time frames. “We had many chances on goal but were unable to capitalize on our shot attempts. Abby (Fuemmeler) was able to break through the defense many times, unfortunately not being able to put the ball into the net.

“Overall, we played a very physical game and had plenty of energy through. Zoey Lang was able to make some outstanding saves as our goalie to keep the score to only 3-2 at the end of the game. Our goal was to tire out the other team and I believe we did just that. Towards the end, the game was starting to get chippy due to inconsistent calls being called by the referee. We were able to come back from a two goal deficit to force the game into overtime. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold them off after two long halves and two 10 minute overtime halves. It was very exciting to see the team end their scoring drought by placing two goals into the back of the net in the second half.”

Osage scored the only goal in the first half at the 29 minute mark, and then added another goal 16 minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0.

Of course Boonville didn’t go down without a fight. Down two goals to none, the Lady Pirates rallied back to cut the lead to 2-1 after a corner header from Olivia Gholson to MacKenzee Troost at the 62 minute mark.

Two minutes later, Gholson scored on an assist from Ava Esser to tie the game at 2-all.

That’s how the game would end in regulation. Meanwhile, after no score in the first overtime, Osage came back with the winning goal at the 100 minute mark to go up 3-2.

Osage finished the game with nine shot attempts and 15 shots on goal, while Boonville had 10 shot attempts and five shots on goal.

Boonville goalie Zoey Lang, meanwhile, finished the game with 13 saves.

The Lady Pirates also finished the match with 10 fouls compared to just three for Osage.

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team will play next in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament on Monday at Oak Grove High School.

The Lady Pirates, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will play No. 2 Oak Grove at 5:30 p.m.

In other first-round matches, No. 3 Kirksville will take on No. 6 Moberly at 4 p.m., while No. 4 Marshall battles No. 5 Odessa at 7 p.m.

The winner of Marshall-Odessa will play top-seeded Father Tolton in the semifinal round on Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. In the first semifinal game on Wednesday, Oak Grove-Boonville winner will take on Kirksville-Moberly winner at 5. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m.