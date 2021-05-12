Caterpillar wins big over C&R Market 17-1 in Midget League

Boonville Caterpillar raised its season record to 4-0 by beating C&R Market 17-1 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park.

While scoring in every inning against C&R Market, Boonville Caterpillar led 4-1 after one, 8-1 after two and 13-1 after three before plating four more runs in the fourth.

Colt Babbitt picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Caterpillar, while Grant Simmons took the loss for C&R Market. Babbitt pitched the first inning and struck out three batters while giving up one run on four walks. Rhett Townlain then came in and pitched two innings in relief and struck out six batters with three walks. Then, to finish the game, Alex Rapp pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

For C&R Market, 1-2, Simmons pitched 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on one hit and six walks while striking out two. Sawyer Teson then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and allowed four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two. Meanwhile, after Brooks Rentel pitched 1/3 inning in relief, Landyn Davis came in and closed the game by pitching 2/3 inning.

Caterpillar also out-hit C&R Market 5-0, with Colt Babbitt going 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and one RBI. Townlain had one single and three RBIs, while Byron Acton added one single and four RBIs, Sam Brooks with one single, Jake Brooks with four RBIs and Teel Kenney with one RBI.

Sawyer Teson had one RBI in the game for C&R Market.