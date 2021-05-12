Caterpillar goes to 3-0 in Midget League with 5-0 win over Rick Ball

Boonville Caterpillar improved to 3-0 on the season in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park by beating Rick Ball Auto Group 5-0.

Caterpillar opened the game with one run in the first and then sent four runs across in the bottom half of the third to extend the lead to 5-0.

Colt Babbitt picked up the win on the mound for Caterpillar, while Noah Mathis took the loss for Rick Ball, who dropped to 1-2. Babbit pitched the first-two innings and struck out six batters while giving up just one walk. Mathis, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and issued one run on four walks while striking out two batters.

Jake Brooks drove in two runs for Caterpillar, who was out-hit by Rick Ball 1-0. Jackson Cobb, Rhett Townlain and Byron Acton each drove in one run.

Breyden Keys had the only hit in the game for Rick Ball, being a single.