Boonville Ready Mix knocks off Einspahr, 7-2

Boonville Ready Mix improved to 4-1 on the season by beating Einspahr Construction 7-2 in Cal Ripken Major Tuesday night at the COCOBA Ballfield.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard evened its season record to 2-2 by turning back Auto Body Experts 8-1.

Although Boonville Ready Mix wound up beating Einspahr Construction by five runs, the game was tied at 1-all after 1 1/2. However, it was all Boonville Ready Mix after that with one run in the bottom half of the second and five again in the third for the win.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix, while Weston Rentel took the loss for Einspahr Construction, who dropped to 3-2. Chamberlain pitched the first-five innings and struck out 14 batters while giving up two runs on two hits and two walks. Rentel, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for Einspahr Construction and gave up seven runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Einspahr Construction 4-2, with A.J. Massa going 1-for-2 with one double. Landon Conz finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Kaiden Stover added one single and one RBI, Aiden Schueler with one single and Dylann Clark and Chase Chamberlain each with one RBI.

For Einspahr Construction, Blaine Begemann went 2-for-2 with a single and a double.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard opened the game with three runs in the first and then sent one run across in the second, one again in the fourth and three in the fifth. Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 0-4, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the fifth.

Hayden Sandbothe picked up the win on the mound for Huebert Fiberboard, while Landon Carter took the loss for Auto Body Experts. Sandbothe pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Carter, meanwhile, pitched the first-four innings and allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Huebert Fiberboard also had nine hits in the game, with Bryson Welch going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Hayden Sandbothe had one single and one double, while Reece Townlain added two singles and one RBI, Sammy Hage with one double and three RBIs, Ean Wessing with one single and one RBI, and Braylon Banuet with one single.

For Auto Body Experts, Brylan Carter went 1-for-2 with one double and one RBI, while Brenden Perry, Jett Storm, Landon Carter and Cooper Hoff added one single each.