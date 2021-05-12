Axis Seed remains unbeaten in Cal Ripken Minor, beats Tint Shop 13-3

Axis Seed scored eight runs in the first-two innings and never looked back, beating Tint Shop 13-3 in Cal Ripken Minor Monday night at the Boonville High School Ballfield.

In the nightcap, Central Realty broke a 9-9 tie with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to beat Pilot Grove 11-9.

Axis Seed, 4-0 on the season, opened the game with four runs in each of the first-two innings and then sent five runs across in the fourth to win by the mercy rule. Tint Shop, who dropped to 3-1, scored one run in each of the first, second and third innings of play.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed, while Quincy Hobbs took the loss for Tint shop. In four innings, Schuster struck out 10 batters and gave up three runs on six hits. Hobbs, meanwhile, pitched just one inning and allowed five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Axis Seed also won the hitting battle over Tint Shop 7-6, with Kade Watring going 3-for-3 with two singles, one triple and four RBIs. Kyran Turner had two singles and one RBI, while Bryton Scott added one single and two RBIs and Thomas Schuster with one single.

For Tint Shop, Xavier Cantrell had one triple while Quincy Hobbs added one single and one RBI and Tallin Kempf, Rylee Davis, P.J. Ash and John Traub each with one single.

In the nightcap, Pilot Grove led Central after 2 1/2 innings by a score of 7-4 but then surrendered five runs in the bottom half of the third to trail 9-7. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth inning, Pilot Grove came back and tied the game at 9-all in the top half of the fifth only to have Central Realty score two in its half of the inning for the win.

Waylon Monteer was the pitcher of record in the game for Central Realty, 3-1, while Lucas Watring took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 0-4. Monteer pitched 2/3 inning in relief and struck out two batters. Kale West started the game and pitched one inning before giving way to Jesse Peterson, who pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief.

For Pilot Grove, Watring pitched 2/3 inning and surrendered two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two. Tyson Martin pitched 2 2/3 innings to open the game for Pilot Grove.

Central Realty also out-hit Pilot Grove 9-2, with Waylon Monteer going 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles and four RBIs. Jesse Peterson had two singles, one triple and one RBI, while Keylen Roper added one single and one triple and Braxton Meyers with one double.

For Pilot Grove, Russell Harriman had one single and one RBI. Natan Imhoff also added one single, while Jackson Inskeep had two RBIs and Henry Stark with one RBI.