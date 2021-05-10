Clark places 1st in HJ at districts, New Franklin qualifies for sectionals in 12 events

New Franklin track coach Adam Quest expected the unexpected last Saturday during the Class 1 District 2 Track Meet at South Callaway High School.

With so many new faces on the team this season, Quest said he didn’t really know what to expect heading in the district meet.

As it turned out, Quest was quite surprised as the Bulldogs qualified for Saturday’s Class 1 Sectional Track Meet at South Callaway in 12 events.

“We had a lot of kids that were ranked well, but I didn’t know whether they would be able to perform when the time came,” Quest said. “I really couldn’t have asked for a better performance from my team. They exceeded all expectations that I had for them. All of them performed as they should have, while a couple of them performed even better than I expected them to. I was very proud of how well they competed. Overall, we will have 12 events competing at sectionals. Nearly all of our athletes qualified for sectionals in at least one event, while many of our athletes will be competing in multiple events.”

One such athlete is Dakota Clark, who was the only first place finisher for New Franklin in the high jump with a height of 4’-9 1/2”.

Quest said Clark exceeded all of my expectations, and ended up bringing home our lone district championship. “She ended up winning the high jump with a new personal best jump,” Quest said. “Dakota was also a member of the girls 4 x100 relay team that finished a very strong second in just their third time competing in the event this season, and the 4 x 200 relay that finished third.”

In addition to clark in the 4 x 100, which finished second in 57.87 seconds, were Larissa Stark, Kelsi Fair and Faith Painter. In the 4 x 200 along with Clark, which placed third in 2:01.95, were Stark, Carly Dorson and Painter.

Also going to sectionals in three events is sprinter Faith Painter. Individually, Painter finished second in the 100 in 13.62 seconds, and also competed on both of the sprint relay teams.

Carly Dorson was also a member of the 4 x 200 relay as well as qualifying individually in the 800 meter run by placing fourth in 2:47.02.

Kelsi Fair was a member of the 4 x 100 relay and qualified individually in the shot put by placing second with a throw of 27’-10”.

Quest said Larissa Starke was also an integral member of both relay teams. Emma Rice, meanwhile, qualified in two individual events, finishing third in the high jump at 4’-7 3/4” and fourth in the long jump at 14’-5 1/4”.

Senior Kayce Hundley qualified by finishing second in the discus with a throw of 85’-11”. Quest said after a long career in track, it is great to see Hundley have success in her senior year.

On the boys side, Quest said the highlight of the day was definitely the two relay teams. He said due to two of the boys being on the baseball team, they don’t get a chance to compete in very many track meets. “This was actually the first time we competed in the 4 x 400 relay, and we had only done the 4 x 200 relay a handful of times,” Quest said. “Everything came together nicely, and both of the relays qualified for sectionals.”

The team of Drake Clark, Jacob Marshall, Tysen Dowell, and Douglass Creason finished second in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:38.51, and third in the 4 x 400 relay in 3:52.26.

Quest said he is looking forward to seeing how they can do Saturday with a little practice.

Individually, Douglass Creason continued his season long success in the 400 by finishing a very strong second place in a time of 54.86 seconds.