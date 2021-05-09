Taylor slams Smith-Cotton, Pirates notch fifth straight with 12-2 win

It’s safe to say that the Boonville Pirates baseball team is on a roll.

Since the loss to Rock Bridge back on April 26, Boonville has put together a five game win streak. But more importantly, the Pirates appear to be peeking at the right time while winning eight of their last nine ballgames to improve to 12-5 on the season.

The Pirates beat Sedalia Smith-Cotton for the second time this season with a 12-2 victory in six innings Thursday night at Twillman field in Harley park. Boonville has now outscored Smith-Cotton 27-2 in two games.

“We’re playing some of our best baseball right now,” said Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette. “The guys are coming together as a team and our dugout is picking each other up. We’ve had some competition between the guys, so you’ve seen different guys come in and out and it’s been a good thing.”

The emergence of seniors Cody Garner and Peyton Taylor-one with his arm and the other with his bat-has also taken the Pirates on a recent swoon. Garner picked up his third win of the season in four games by limiting Smith-Cotton to just two runs on two hits and one walk in four innings. As for Taylor, the senior blasted his third home run of the season over the right field wall with a grand slam in the bottom half of the second. Taylor finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Arnette said Taylor is just seeing the ball real well right now.

“I thought we had some guys hit the ball well,” Arnette said. Peyton had one and Kayle (Rice) came up with that big hard hit at the end. There's a couple innings where we kind of relaxed a little bit it didn't have as good of bats and those are the zeros on the score board, but when we did have good at bats we had a good approach and were patient. Those are those are the innings that we scored some runs and we'd like to do that more often.”

Boonville scored early and often against the Tigers with one run in the first on two hit batters, a walk and a fly out to right by Max Eckerle. Meanwhile, in the second inning, the Pirates exploded for four more runs off the bat of Taylor. Of course up until Taylor’s big swing, Boonville put three runners on with walks to Kayle Rice and Cade Schupp and a single to right by Garner. Taylor then hit the second pitch Smith-Cotton pitcher Jeffrey Goodson over the right field fence to make it 5-0.

The Tigers got two of the runs back in the top half of the third on one walk and a throwing error.

However, it was all Boonville after that with two runs in the bottom half of the third on a sacrifice fly to right by Lane West and a RBI-single to center by Garner to extend the lead to 7-2.

Boonville would also add five in the sixth on three walks, a error and doubles each by Taylor and Rice to push the lead to 12-2. Rice’s two-run double to left center field widened the gap to put the 10-run rule into effect.

Although Garner picked up his team-leading third win of the season, junior Cade Schupp also pitched two innings in relief and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

Goodson took the loss for Smith-Cotton.

In addition to Taylor’s performance at the plate, Rice also had two hits in the game with a single, double and two RBIs. Garner added two singles and one RBI, while Schupp had one single and Max Eckerle with one RBI.

For Smith-Cotton, Elias Washington went 1-for-3 with one double, while Ayden Perkins and Mylan Hawkins added one single each.

Boonville also won the JV game 11-10 to improve to 9-3-1 on the season.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said the players did some good things at the plate early. “The pitchers did their job, we just had too many mistakes behind them. Six errors on the score board and missed routine fly balls throughout the game to go along with a few sprinkled hits allowed things to get interesting. We are a much better team than how we played tonight.”

Cameron Poulsen picked up the win for Boonville’s JV, while Lane Simmons took the loss for Smith-Cotton. Poulsen pitched the first-three innings and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Abram Taylor then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on four hits with one strikeout. Then, to finish the game, Caidyn Hazel pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit Smith-Cotton 9-8, Ethan Watson going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Connor Rhorer doubled and drove in one run, while Caidyn Hazel and Drew Rhorer added one single and two RBIs each, Chandler Stonecipher with one single and one RBI, and Dakota Troost, Harley Waller and Garrett Hundley each with one single.

Mylan Hawkins and Karson Evans each doubled in the game for Smith-Cotton.