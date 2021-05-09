Quint leads Pilot Grove past Westran with 4 hits and 7 strikeouts

Pilot Grove senior Bailey Quint is picking the right time to get hot when it comes to pitching and hitting for the Tigers.

In a game Thursday night on the road against Westran, Quint went 4-for-5 with two singles, two doubles and three RBIs while striking out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings for the win to lead Pilot Grove past Westran 8-1.

While improving to 13-5 on the season, head coach Joe Vossler said the Tigers seemed to have runners on in every innings, but they did a good job in limiting the damage until late in the game. “Although we seemed comfortable with having a small lead, it was helpful to push some late runs across.”

Even then the Hornets wouldn’t seem to go away while playing to a 1-1 tie after one and a 2-1 ball game after three. However, in the final two innings, Pilot Grove began to add some distance by plating a total of six runs.

In addition to striking out seven batters, Quint also gave up just one run on three hits and one walk. Levi Jeffries pitched 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, while Bo Vinson threw one inning and walked one batter while striking out two.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Westran 11-3, with Luke Kollmeyer going 2-for-5 with a single and a double. Jeffries finished the game with two singles, while Dalton Reuter added one single and two RBIs, Vinson with one single and one RBI, Hayden Krumm with one single, and Dade Christy with one RBI.

Merritt had one double for Westran, while Kitchen and Dean each had one single.

In the game Wednesday night at home against Community R-6, the Tigers had to come from behind to beat the Trojans 4-3.

Community R-6 scored all of its runs in the top half of the second, while Pilot Grove plated two runs in each of the third and sixth innings of play.

Vossler said the Tigers put the ball in play and had runners on base against Community, but it seemed to be with two outs most of the time.

“Dylan Schupp delivered a 2-RBI single with two outs in the third and Bo Vinson delivered a 2-RBI double with two outs after an intentional walk in the sixth,” Vossler said. “Defensively, one bad inning led to their runs: error, walk, single, misplay, and a pass ball was all they needed to get three runs.”

Luke Kollmeyer picked up the win for Pilot Grove while Thomas took the loss for Community. Kollmeyer pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Dade Christy then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Community R-6 6-3, with Kollmeyer going 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Levi Jeffries finished the game with one triple, while Bo Vinson added one double and two RBIs, Dylan Schupp with one single and two RBIs and Bailey Quint with one single.

For Community R-6, Brooks went 1-for-3 with a single and one RBI while Carroll and Cope each had one hit.