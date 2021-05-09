Prairie Home struggles offensively in loss to Eugene, 9-0

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team had a tough night offensively while managing only four hits in a 9-0 loss Thursday night against Eugene.

The Panthers, dropping to 8-7 on the season, had one really bad inning against Eugene while giving up five runs in the top half of the second. Eugene also added one run in the fifth, two again in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Aiden Sommerer picked up the win on the mound for Eugene, while Hunter Shuffield took the loss for Prairie Home. Sommerer pitched all seven innings for the Eagles and struck out nine batters. Shuffield, meanwhile, pitched one inning for Prairie Home and allowed five runs on four hits and four walks. Talon Benne then came in and pitched six innings in relief and issued four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Eugene also out-hit Prairie Home 12-4, with Colby Renn going 3-for-4 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs. Drew Sommerer was also 3-for-4 with two singles and one double, while Tyler Renn added one single, one double and one RBI, Trent Parr, Cameron Koetting and Javan Steinhardt each with one single and one RBI, Adin Sommerer with one single and Garrett Hogard with one RBI.

For Prairie Home, Shuffield went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Dillon Alpers finished the game with one triple, while Talon Benne added one single.