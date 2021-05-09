Pirate netters make some noise in district tournament

Boonville Pirates tennis coach Ryan Brimer couldn’t have asked anymore from his team Friday during the individual portion of the district tournament at Kirksville.

Battling the likes of Moberly, Kirksville and Columbia Independent, the Pirates finished the tournament with one third and one fourth place finisher.

Of course Boonville’s best chance to place came in doubles as the No. 1 team of Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser won their first match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Brimer said Greis and Kaiser played a great first match. “They both were aggressive going to the net,” Brimer said. “They are tough to beat when they keep their opponents off balance.”

Of course that string came to an end in the second round as Greis and Kaiser fell to Kirksville’s No. 2 seeded team 7-6 (7-2) and 6-2.

Brimer said Greis and Kaiser again played a great first set falling just short in a tiebreaker. “They really played well in the second set even though the score doesn’t show it,” Brimer said.

The No. 2 doubles team of Gabe Brimer and Travis Dell also won their first-round match in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

Brimer said Gabe and Travis have really come together as a team. “I have been impressed with how they have played together over the last few weeks,” Brimer said.

Much like Boonville’s No. 1 doubles team, Brimer and Dell dropped their second round match in two straight sets 7-5 and 6-0.

Brimer said Gabe and Travis impressed everyone in their first set. “They took on the top-seeded Moberly team and played great coming out of the gate,” Brimer said. “I think falling just short in that first set kind of took the wind out of our sails.”

As expected, Boonville’s No. 1 team faced off against Boonville’s No. 2 team in the third round, with Greis and Kaiser prevailing 10-8 over Brimer and Dell.

In singles, Austin Coleman and Trevor Firman both dropped their first-round matches. Coleman fell in straight sets 6-2 and 6-4, while Firman lost 6-1, 6-0.

Brimer said Coleman’s match was a hard fought match with Austin doing a lot of things well. “In the end, there were just some points that we gave away,” Brimer said. “As for Trevor’s match, this just wasn’t his day, however, he has come a long way. Trevor is our No. 5 and he lost to Moberly’s No. 3.”

In team districts, which will be held on Monday, May 10, Boonville will take on top-seeded Moberly in Moberly, while No. 2 Kirksville host No. 3 Columbia Independent.

The winners will advance to the championship match on Wednesday, May 12. Individual sectionals will be held on May 17, while team sectionals will take place on May 22.