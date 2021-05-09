Painter garners first in 100 meter dash in Larry Littrell Invitational

Faith Painter nabbed New Franklin’s only first place finish Wednesday in the 100 meter dash in the Larry Littrell Invitational in Glasgow.

Painter captured first in the 100 in a time of 13.93 seconds.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the Larry Littrell Invitational was the last chance to tune up before the district meet on Saturday.

“Everyone kind of picked their most important events and focused on them,” Quest said. “Heading into districts, there is a lot that I am excited about. There were several athletes and relays that really have been performing well, and carried that through to the Littrell Invitational. Following a four medal performance at our conference meet earlier in the week, Faith Painter brought home another three medals from this meet. She won the 100 meter dash, and was the anchor leg of the 4 x 200 meter relay that finished third, and the 4 x 100 meter relay that finished fourth. Faith and the two relays have really been coming into form recently, and I look forward to seeing all of them compete this weekend.

“Dakota Clark had another outstanding competition in the high jump, finishing second. Carly Dorson, Emma Rice, Kelsi Fair, and Kayce Hundley all had third place finishes in the 800, high jump, shot put, and discus, respectively. On the boys side, our lone medal winner was Douglas Creasond, who continued his medal streak in the 400. After running a lot the day before, I could tell Doug’s legs were tired. Even with that, he nearly won the event, and ran one of his better times of the season.”

Dakota Clark had the only second place finish in the high jump at 4’-5 1/4”.

Third place finishers were Emma Rice in the high jump at 4’-3 1/4”, Carly Dorson in the 800 in 2:47.14, Kelsi Fair in the shot put at 28’-9”, Kayce Hundley in the discus at 74’-6 1/2”, the 4 x 200 meter relay team, of Faith Painter, Larissa Starke, Emma Rice and Carly Dorson, in 1:59.98, and Douglass Creason in the 400 meter dash in 54.76 seconds.

Placing fourth was the 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Faith Painter, Larissa Starke, Dakota Clark and Kelsi Fair, in a time of 56.92 seconds.