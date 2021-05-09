New Franklin MS Track competes in CAC, Glasgow Relays

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school track teams closed out its season with two meets this week while competing in the CAC Track Meet on Tuesday and the Glasgow Relays on Thursday.

In the conference track meet at Glasgow, head coach Morgan Vetter said the boys and girls competed very well.

“We had many athletes medal and place to give us points throughout the day,” Vetter said. “Many athletes set personal records for themselves and with one meet left, I like the progress and determination I have seen throughout. Lily Chitwood also received high point medalist for the girls, which was a well deserved award.”

Chitwood placed first in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes and then came back to finish second in the triple jump and third in the long jump for the Lady Bulldogs.

Also placing first for New Franklin was Landon Shaw in the triple jump, Maddox Thornton in the shot put, the boys 4 x 400 meter relay team of Nolan McGowan, Lane Hackman, Landon Shaw and Xander McGruder, and the girls 4 x 400 meter relay team of Canna Jennings, Skylar Greenwood, Stella Matyas and Lilly Kaullen.

Second place finishers were Caden Schlotzhauer in the 100 meter dash, the boys 4 x 200 meter relay team of Nolan McGowan, Lane Hackman, Landon Shaw and Xander McGruder, Lilly Kaullen in the high jump, Skylar Greenwood in the discus, and Stella Matyas in the 1600 meter run.

Third place finishers were Lane Hackman in the triple jump, Caden Schlotzhauer in the 200 meter dash, and Canna Jennings in both the discus and shot put.

In the Glasgow Relays, Lily Chitwood finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 26’-7” and fourth in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:52.47. Maddox Thornton, meanwhile, took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 35’-2”.

Vetter said this was a very competitive meet. “With 23 schools in attendance and a handful of schools ranking at Class 5, I think our team did very well,” Vetter said. “Only the top four medaled from the meet, but we had many athletes that set personal records and finished on a very strong note. I am very proud of this group. Their hard work and dedication earned them all very big honors and achievements. They have a bright future ahead of them and I can’t wait to see them grow and improve throughout the years to come.”