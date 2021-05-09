Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team, 13-5 on the season, received votes in the latest Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Assocation rankings for May 3.

Meanwhile, in Class 4, Blair Oaks was ranked third and Southern Boone fifth. The Odessa Bulldogs were ranked 10th in Class 4, while California received votes. Boonville picked up wins against both teams.

1. Oran (16-2)

2. Weaubleau (16-3)

3. Cooter (12-3)

4. La Plata (13-0)

5. Northwest (Hughesville) (12-2)

South Iron (13-4)

7. Advance (13-5)

8. Northwest (Cairo) (13-5)

9. North Harrison (11-1)

10. St. Elizabeth (12-5)

Others Receiving Votes: WellsvilleMiddletown, Leeton, Green City, Jamestown,

1. Iberia (12-1)

2. Campbell (13-2)

3. Chaffee (13-3)

4. Windsor (16-1)

5. Marion C. Early (18-2)

6. Russellville (13-6)

7. Crane (13-7)

8. Eugene (11-3)

9. Miller (15-3)

10. Marionville (13-4)

Others Receiving votes: Putnam County,

Salisbury, Gainesville, East Carter

Class 3

1. Conway (14-2)

2. Saxony Lutheran (15-1)

3. Hartville (20-2)

4. Skyline (16-2)

5. Kelly (15-5)

6. Houston (14-2)

7. El Dorado Springs (16-3)

8. Adrian (11-0)

9. Carrollton (15-2)

10. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (12-3)

Class 4

1. Springfield Catholic (17-4)

2. Kennett (15-6)

3. Blair Oaks (19-4)

4. Aurora (15-4)

5. Southern Boone (18-2)

6. Logan-Rogersville (18-4)

7. Hollister (17-3)

8. Fatima (14-4)

9. Valle Catholic (22-3)

10. Odessa (14-4)

Others Receiving Votes: Nevada, Pleasant Hill, California

Class 5

1. Willard (17-8)

2. Parkway West (15-2)

3. Webb City (18-5)

4. Westminster Christian (15-8)

5. Carl Junction (14-7)

6. Ft. Zumwalt South (13-9)

7. Ft. Zumwalt East (15-5)

8. Grain Valley (17-7)

9. Windsor (Imperial) (14-7)

10. Rockwood Summit (12-9)

Others Receiving votes: Platte County,

Smithville, St. Francis Borgia, Glendale, Marshfield

Class 6

1. Ft. Zumwalt West (25-4)

2. Francis Howell (22-5)

3. Liberty North (20-4)

4. Liberty (18-8)

5. Lafayette (Wildwood) (16-6)

6. Vianney (17-8)

7. Park Hill South (13-7)

8. Timberland (15-7)

9. Christian Brothers College (16-10)

10. Nixa (16-4)

Others Receiving votes: Republic,

Lindbergh, Kickapoo, North Kansas City