Lady Pirates drop 6-0 game against Smith-Cotton on Senior Night

The underclassmen for the Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team wanted nothing more than to win Thursday night’s match against Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

With the next to last match of the season before districts, the Lady Pirates wanted to give the seniors a great send off on Senior Night at the Boonville City Soccer Field.

Unfortunately, Smith-Cotton had other ideas while leading Boonville from start to finish for a 6-0 victory.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 4-9 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said Smith-Cotton was a very talented team.

“They were very organized and strong in their midfield,” Hazell said. “The first 10 minutes were very strong for us. We were able to hold them off for quite a while, however, they finally broke us down after getting about 10 or more shots on us. Overall, it was a very physical game with the ref letting the game play out by not calling many fouls that should have been called.

“The girls had a lot of energy throughout the whole game by playing hard and keeping up with the physicality of the game. In the second half, we were able to keep them from scoring until very late in the half. There were multiple attacking opportunities from us that we were just unfortunately unable to capitalize on. We did very well considering the talent of Smith-Cotton.”

Smith-Cotton led Boonville 4-0 at the break with goals at the 16, 17, 35 and 36 minute mark, and then picked up two more goals at 76 and 77 minutes to garner the victory.

The Lady Tigers also finished the game with 22 shot attempts and 23 shots on goal compared to two shot attempts and one shot on goal by Boonville.

Boonville goalkeeper Zoey Lang was also busy for the entire 80 minutes with 17 saves in the game.

As for fouls, Boonville and Smith-Cotton each had eight in the game.

Smith-Cotton also won the JV match against Boonville 4-0.

The Lady Tigers scored all four goals in a span of 39 minutes, with the first coming at the 9 minute mark, followed by another goal at 11 minutes, 25 minutes and then 39 minutes.

Coach Hazell said Smith-Cotton had good talent across the board. “Their JV team had lots of skill,” Hazell said. “Our girls were able to get on their half many times. We got past their defense a couple times but were not able to put the ball in the back of the net. Our defensive line did a good job at clearing the ball and keeping the ball in front of them. Many of their shots had to be taken at the top of the 18 yard box. We did well at taking the ball down the sideline and keeping some possession out there. There were not many fouls called during this game as well, making it a pretty gritty match.”

Smith-Cotton’s JV finished the game with nine shot attempts and 12 shots on goal, while Boonville had only one shot attempt.

MacKenzee Troost had eight saves in the game from the goalkeeper position.

Boonville’s JV, 3-5-1 overall, also had two fouls in the game compared to just one for Smith-Cotton.