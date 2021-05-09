New Franklin notches 12th win against Greyhounds

New Franklin’s baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season Thursday night at home by beating the Sweet Springs Greyhounds 12-7.

The Bulldogs, 12-4 on the season, trailed Sweet Springs early on in the ball game as the Greyhounds led 2-1 after the first. However, one run in the third and two in the fourth gave New Franklin its first lead of the ball game at 4-2. Meanwhile, after Sweet Springs plated another run in the fifth, New Frankllin came back and broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 12-3. Sweet Springs would add three more runs in the sixth and one again in the seventh to cut the lead back to five.

“I really liked how we hit the ball tonight, especially after one time through the lineup,” said New Franklin coach Erich Gerding. “Tanner Bishop battled for us and gave us five solid innings. Our infield defense, however, was atrocious. After we put up a snowman and were one swing away from ending the game early, it looked like we mentally put it into neutral.”

Bishop was definitely running on all cylinders against Sweet Springs with seven strikeouts in five innings. He also gave up four runs on five hits and one walk. Jake Marshall then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Z. Lea took the loss for Sweet Springs.

New Franklin also out-hit Sweet Springs 11-7, with Jake Marshall going 3-for-4 with two singles and one double. Tysen Dowell finished the game with a single, triple and one RBI, while Tanner Bishop added two singles and two RBIs, Owen Armentrout with one triple and one RBI, Connor Wilmsmeyer with one double and two RBIs, Sam Marshall with one single and three RBIs, Keaton Eads with one single, and Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one RBI.

For Sweet Springs, Lovercamp went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Coyer also doubled in the game.