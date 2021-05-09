Boonville Ready Mix, Einspahr Construction improve to 3-0 in Cal Ripken Major

Boonville Ready Mix and Einspahr Construction each put their name in the hat for the top spot in Cal Ripken Major Thursday night at the COCOBA Ballfield.

While both teams improved to 3-0 on the season, both teams had their struggles as well on Thursday with Boonville Ready Mix beating winless QuinlanAgency.com 11-9, while Einspahr Construction defeating Huebert Fiberboard 9-6.

Boonville Ready Mix never trailed in the game against QA.com and led 5-2 after one, 8-3 after three and 11-3 after 3 1/2. However, in the bottom half of the fourth, QA.com rallied back with five runs to cut the lead to three at 11-8. Then, after holding BRM scoreless in its half of the fifth, QA.com came back and plated one run in the bottom half of the inning to make it 11-9.

A.J. Massa picked up the win on the mound for BRM, while Gavin Ridgeway took the loss for QA.com, who dropped to 0-3 on the season. Massa, one of five pitchers in the game for BRM, pitched part of the first inning and gave up two runs on one hit and two walks. Kaiden Stover, Dylann Clark, Brennan Alberts and Landon Conz also pitched in relief.

For QA.com, Ridgeway threw the first inning and surrendered five runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter. QA.com used a total of three pitchers in the game, with Gabe Romero-Shelton and Jaxson Stonecipher pitching in relief.

Chase Chamberlain led the hitting attack in the game for BRM, with two singles, a home run and four RBIs. Landon Conz, A.J. Massa and Kaiden Stover each had one single and two RBIs, while Brennan Alberts finished the game with one single.

For QA.com, who actually out-hit BRM 11-7, Gabe Romero-Shelton went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Gavin Ridgeway and Jackson Shelton finished the game with two singles and one RBI each, while Jaxson Stonecipher and Luke Hill added one single and one RBI each, Noah Hackman, Solomon Flippin and Thad Quint each with one single and Parker LaValley with one RBI.

In the second game, Einspahr Construction broke out the bats early with three runs in the bottom half of the first only to have Huebert Fiberboard rally back with one in the second and one in the third to cut the lead to one at 3-2. Huebert Fiberboard never got any closer in the ballgame, as Einspahr Construction added four more runs in the bottom half of the third and two again in the fifth to make it 9-2. Meanwhile, in the sixth inning, Huebert Fiberboard made it interesting with four runs to cut it back to three.

Weston Rentel was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction, while Hayden Sandbothe took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Rentel pitched the first-three innings and struck out five batters while giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. Lyle Christy then came in and pitched three innings in relief for the save and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

For Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-2, Sandbothe pitched one inning and issued three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Layne Rapp then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and recorded eight strikeouts, while Reece Townlain pitched 1/3 inning and gave up two hits with one strikeout.

Einspahr Construction also finished the game with 11 hits, with Blaine Begemann going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Bryce Newham had a single, double and five RBIs, while Weston Rentel added two singles and one RBI, Lyle Christy with one double and one RBI, and Karson Elbert, Gavin England and Donavon Atkins each with one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Sammy Hage had two singles and one double. Hayden Sandbothe finished the game with a home run and three RBIs, while Braylon Banuet added one double and two RBIs, and Reece Townlain with one single.