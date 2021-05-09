Boonville C-Team places 7th in Columbia Tournament

The Boonville Pirates C Baseball Team fifth seventh overall in the Columbia C Team Tournament at Atkins Field over the weekend.

While finishing 1-2 in the tournament, the Pirates fell in the opening round against Jeff City in a hard fought contest 6-5. Then, after losing 17-9 in the consolation semifinals against Blair Oaks, Boonville came back with a 9-3 win over Capital City in the seventh place game.

In the opening round game against Jeff City, head coach C.J. Zeller said that game was an absolute heart breaker. “We played really well behind a monster outing on the mound by Ben Lutz. “Abram Taylor came in and threw strikes in relief for us, but their bats got hot at the right time for them. We played well and lost, which I can live with, it just stings bad. We could have done a much better job hitting with runners in scoring position, but it was nothing to hang our heads about at all.”

Boonville led Jeff City 3-0 after the first inning but then surrendered one in the bottom half of the second. Meanwhile, after both teams failed to score in the third, fourth and fifth innings, the Pirates plated one run in the top half of the sixth only to have Jeff City send two runs across in the bottom half of the inning. Meanwhile, in the seventh, Boonville again sent one run across while Jeff City added three in its half of the inning for the win.

Abram Taylor took the loss on the mound for Boonville. Lutz pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four. Taylor then came in and pitched part of the seventh and allowed one run on two hits.

Jeff City also out-hit Boonville 9-5. Collecting hits for the Pirates were Drew Rhorer with a single, double and three RBIs. Will Stock had one single and one RBI, while Henry Rohrbach and Tyson White each had one single.

In the consolation semifinals against Blair Oaks, the Falcons led Boonville 9-2 after one, 11-2 after two and 13-8 after three. Blair Oaks also plated three in the fourth and one in the sixth for the win.

Zeller said the Pirates were still feeling that sting from Game 1 and didn’t have their heads in Game 2. “We had excellent individual performances at the plate by Drew Rhorer and Ben Lutz. Other than that, it was the worst game we have played since the beginning of the season,” Zeller said.

Abram Taylor took the loss for Boonville by giving up eight runs on two hits and three walks in the first inning. Rohrbach then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Rhorer pitched two innings and issued one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batter.

Rhorer went 4-for-4 in the game for Boonville with four singles and two RBIs. Lutz was 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs, while Dakota Troost added two singles and two RBIs, Isaiah Hauptmann with one double and one RBI, Rohrbach with one double, White with one single and two RBIs, and Jake Pickens with one single.

In the seventh place game, Zeller said the team came out of the gates pretty well against Capital City jumping ahead by four after a solid first couple innings on the mound by Will Stock. “We found ourselves in a jam in the third when Will lost the zone a bit. He got it back and worked out of it with the lead intact. We played really flat for a while after that and made some mistakes on the bases. I’m just as much to blame as anyone on the bases because I was absolutely horrible coaching third base. We finally got some runs in with guys in scoring position in the fifth and started to play like ourselves again. Hauptmann came in and slammed the door with a great outing in relief.”

Stock picked up the win for Boonville with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Hauptmann had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings in relief.

Hauptmann also had two hits, one being a double, and drove in two runs. Troost and Stock each had one single and one double, while Lutz added one single and four RBIs, and Rhorer, Dakota Williams and Taylor each with one single.