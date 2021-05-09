Bass garners first place finish in 100 meter dash in TCC Meet

From state champion in basketball to conference champion in track, nobody has had a better year than Boonville senior Jodie Bass.

While competing in the Tri-County Conference Track Meet Thursday in California, Bass not only captured first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.42 seconds, she was also the only conference champion for both the Boonville boys and girls track teams.

In the final team standings for the girls, Blair Oaks won the team title with 169 points while Eldon finished second with 140 points, Osage third with 71, Hallsville fourth with 69, Southern Boone fifth with 67, Boonville sixth with 49, Versailles seventh with 27 and California eighth with 2.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said overall she couldn’t be happier with these girls and their performances at the conference meet.

“Jodie Bass set the tone right away with her big win in the 100 meter dash,” Baker said. “Being the conference champion is a great accomplishment and is definitely something to be proud of earning. Rachel Massa ran a great 4 x 800 split to start off the relay. The 4 x 100 relay team got to run for the first time and got second place, which was really exciting for all four girls to be all-conference runners. Alison Eichelberger battled in triple jump and went out and competed also earning all-conference.

“Emily Gibson ran two PRs and looked strong in all three of her races 4 x 800, 800 and 3200. All week I’ve talked to the girls about leaving everything on the track and that is what they did. Daylynn Baker came back after a hamstring issue and ran a good leg in the 4 x 100, it bothered her again in the 300 hurdles, but she finished the race. Not sure if she’ll be back for districts, but all of these girls have at least one more opportunity to improve, and set a goal to get out of districts next Saturday.”

As for the Boonville boys, they were shutout on first place finishes but had one second, one third and two fourth place finishers.

In the final team standings, Versailles captured first with 139 points. Southern Boone finished second with 121, followed by Osage with 82, Hallsville 68, Blair Oaks 62, Eldon 54, California 38 and Boonville 25.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said he stated early in the year several times that this would be a rebuilding year and that improvement is all he desired to see. “Man, did I see it at our conference meet,” Lyons said. “Although only two athletes performed well enough to earn all-conference honors, Bryon Thomas and Luke Green, who finished second and third respectively in the long jump, several of our athletes showed both their present talent and future potential in their events. We will be at full strength for our district meet next Saturday, May 15 at Montgomery City and I expect nothing but more improvement from this awesome group of young athletes. The future looks bright for the Boonville boys track program.”

In addition earning all-conference in the 100 by placing first, Bass also finished second in the 200 meter dash in a time of 28.81 seconds and then ran a leg on the 4 x 100 meter relay team along with Kylee Turner, Alison Eichelberger and Daylynn Baker to earn all-conference and finish second in a time of 53.26 seconds.

Alison Eichelberger also picked up all-conference honors by finishing third in the triple jump at 30’-2”.

For the Boonville boys track team, Byron Thomas finished second in the long jump with a leap of 18’-7 1/2” while Luke Green placed third in the same event with the same distance. Lyons said even though both tied with the same distance, Thomas was awarded second with fewer scratches.

Fourth place finishes for the Boonville boys and girls were Daylynn Baker in the 300 hurdles in 52.69 seconds, Rachel Massa in the pole vault at 6’-6”, Rhodes Leonard in the 800 with a personal record in 2:09.27, and the boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Evan Gonzalez, Luke Green, Byron Thomas and Rhodes Leonard, in 3:41.19.

Alison Eichelberger also took fifth in the 400 meter dash with a personal record time of 1:06.

Sixth place finishers were Kylee Turner in the 100 meter dash in 14.20 seconds, Emily Gibson in the 800 meter run with a personal record in 2:45, Byron Thomas in the 100 meter dash in 11.95 seconds and Daireus Brady in the shot put at 41’-9 1/2”.

Gibson also set a personal record in the 3200 meter run by placing seventh in 13:45, while Emma Pritchett took seventh in the 100 meter hurdles in 20.36 seconds.