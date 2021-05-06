Thornton, Chitwood, medley relay team finishes first in St. Mary’s Relays

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school track teams made the most of the opportunity Saturday while competing in the St. Mary’s Relays in Glasgow.

In addition to everybody medaling at the meet, New Franklin also had three first place finishers, with Maddox Thornton placing first in the shot put with a toss of 11.16 meters, Lillian Chitwood in the long jump at 3.72 meters, and the girls throw medley relay team (Canna J. Stella M, Skylar G, and Lilly K. finishing first.

“Everybody medaled at this meet and everybody competed and placed very well,” said New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter. “Although our season is coming to an end, I firmly believe these athletes have grown into great runners, jumpers, and throwers. They have put in the work consistently and effectively to earn what they are. We have two meets left. I am proud of what they have done thus far and I am proud of what they will accomplish to finish the season.”

New Franklin also had a number of second place finishers in the relays. They were: Lillian Chitwood in 400 meter dash in 1:12.51: Stella Matyas in 800 meter run in 3:26.61, 1600 meter run in 7:21.54; Lilly Kaullen in high jump at 1.27 meters; CannaRassa Jennings in shot put at 8.29 meters; boys 4 x 200 meter relay team, Nolan M., Caden S., Lane H., and Landon S., in 2:05.37; boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, Nolan M., Caden S., Xander M., and Lane H., 4:57.89.

Third place finishers were: Lillian Chitwood, 200 meter dash, :32.04, triple jump, 8.07 meters; girls 4 x 400 meter relay team, Canna J., Skylar G., Lilly K., and Stella M., in 6:09.55; Skylar Greenwood, discus, 16.86 meters; and boys throw medley relay, Nolan M., Maddox T., Bacchus L., and Cooper M.

Fourth place finishers were: Xander McGruder, 400, 1:11.81; Cade Schlotzhauer, long jump, 3.89 meters; Landon Shaw, triple jump, 8.96 meters; and Maddox Thornton, discus, 24.55 meters.

Fifth place finishers were: Lilly Kaullen, 100 meter hurdles, 22.55 seconds, 200 meter dash, :34.06; Skylar Greenwood, shot put, 7.32 meters; Caden Schlotzhauer, 100 meter dash, :13.99; Cooper McGruder, 1600 meter run, 7:10.01; and Maddox Thornton, 100 meter hurdles, :22.82.

Skylar Greenwood also took sixth in the 100 meter hurdles in 22.97 seconds, while Landon Shaw placed seventh in the 200 meter dash in 30.96 seconds.