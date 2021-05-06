Pirates draw No. 3 seed in C4 D7 Tournament

The Boonville Pirates baseball team drew the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament, which will be held May 15-18 at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.

Southern Boone picked up the No. 1 seed, followed by Hallsville, Boonville, Wright City and Fulton.

Wright City and Fulton will begin district play on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. The winner will then advance to the semifinal round to face Southern Boone on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Hallsville and Boonville will play the second game that night at 6:30 p.m.

The winners in the semifinal round will advance to the championship on Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

The Boonville Pirates tennis team also learned where it will be headed for the Class 1 District 8 Tournament.

Boonville, the No. 4 seed, will travel to Moberly to face the top-seeded Spartans on Monday, May 10 at 4 p.m. Columbia Independent, the No. 3 seed, will travel to No. 2 Kirksville to face the Tigers on Monday at 4.

The winners in the opening round will advance to the championship on Wednesday, May 12 at 4 p.m. in Kirksville.

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team picked up the No. 7 seed for the Class 2 District 5 Tournament in Oak Grove.

Father Tolton was seeded No. 1 in the tournament, followed by Oak Grove, Kirksville, Marshall, Odessa, Moberly and Boonville.

Kirksville will face off against Moberly in the opening game on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m., followed by Oak Grove versus Boonville at 5:30 and Marshall versus Odessa at 7.

The winners will move on to the semifinal round on Wednesday, May 19. The winner of Oak Grove-Boonville will play the winner of Kirksville-Moberly at 5 p.m., while Father Tolton faces the winner of Marshall-Odessa at 6:30.

The championship game is scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

The Boonville boys and girls track teams will compete in the district track meet on Saturday, May 15 at Montgomery City. Sectionals in track will be held the following weekend on Saturday, May 22. The state championship will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 28-29.