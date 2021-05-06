Pirates bounce back from slow start, reels off 10 straight runs to beat Pintos

The Boonville Pirates baseball team overcame a 3-0 deficit after the first-two innings to beat the California Pintos 10-3 in Tri-County Conference action Tuesday night in California.

The Pirates, improving to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in the TCC, have now won four in a row and seven out of their last eight games.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said the team started out slow against California, but the dugout came alive which helped the bats wake up. “Colby (Caton) did a great job coming in and throwing strikes,” Arnette said. “He was very efficient and kept California off balance with a good off-speed pitch. We hit the ball well and had multiple guys have two hits. Overall, it was a good win and it keeps us moving in the right direction.”

While out-hitting California 12-7 in the game, Boonville also had one of its better defensive games with no errors compared to two for the Pintos.

Needless to say, the Pirates faced an uphill battle early on as California scored one run in the first and two again in the second to lead 3-0.

However it was all Boonville after that with one in the third, four in the fifth, one again in the sixth and four in the seventh for the victory.

Sophomore pitcher Colby Caton picked up the win in relief for Boonville. Jamesian McKee started the game and pitched two innings, giving up three runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three batters. Caton then came in and pitched five innings in relief and allowed four hits with four strikeouts.

Ian Peterson took the loss for California. Peterson pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Cade Schupp went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs. Cody Garner also had two hits with a single, double and one RBI, while Saylor Marquez added two singles and three RBIs, Caton with two singles and one RBI, Connor Rhorer with two singles, Jamesian McKee and Kayle Rice each with one single and Peyton Taylor with one RBI.

For California, Peterson had two of the team’s seven hits with two singles and one RBI.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated California 13-1 to improve to 8-3-1 overall and 5-1 in the TCC.

Boonville assistant coach C.J. Zeller, who was standing in for JV coach Greg Hough on Tuesday, said the team had a solid night in every aspect of the game against the Pintos. “Connor Rhorer did a nice job on the mound,” Zeller said. “We were able to get some guys some valuable experience in different situations. It’s always good to get in there and do what we are supposed to do and take care of business.”

Connor Rhorer picked up the win on the mound for Boonville by giving up one run, one hit and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Rhorer also recorded five strikeouts in the game.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Garrett Hundley doubled and drove in two runs. Abram Taylor and Chandler Stonecipher each had one single and two RBIs, while Drew Rhorer added one single and one RBI and Caidyn Hazel, Ethan Watson and Cameron Poulsen each with one single.