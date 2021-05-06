Pirate netters fall short against Huskers, 6-3

The Boonville Pirates tennis team gave it a good try Tuesday night on the road against the Higginsville Huskers.

Despite falling to Higginsville 6-3 to drop to 0-9 on the season, head coach Ryan Brimer said the team played some tough tennis. “Travis Dell and Gabe Brimer played a great doubles match,” Brimer said. “They have only played a few matches as a team, but they are really starting to work together. Travis also played well in his singles match. He was aggressive at the net and had a strong service game. Austin Coleman has played a rough schedule all year, and even though the score doesn’t show it, he really played well tonight. He was pushing the ball deep to his opponent’s backhand and played some great volley points.”

Of course it didn’t help that Boonville trailed Higginsville at one point by a score of 6-1. However, in doubles, the Huskers won two out of three matches with the No. 3 team of Alex VanDyke and Carter Rowlett providing the only victory over Payer and Sonstegard 8-2.

In the other doubles matches, the No. 1 team of Gabe Greis and Tucker Kaiser fell to the team of Grumke and Dickmeier 8-1. Meanwhile, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Austin Coleman and Trevor Firman lost to the team of Craig and McBride 8-0.

Higginsville also dominated early on in singles, with Grumke winning 8-2 over Greis at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 singles, Kaiser fell to Dickmeier 8-0. At No. 3 singles, Coleman lost to Craig 8-4. At No. 4 singles, Brimer was upended by McBride 8-5. Meanwhile, at No. 5 and six singles, Boonville won its final-two matches with Trevor Firman prevailing over Payer 8-4 and Travis Dell winning 8-1 over Sonstegard.

In JV action, the No. 1 team of Alex VanDyke and Carter Rowlett won their match 6-2, as did the No. 2 team of Adam VanDyke and Seth Thurman by the same identical score of 6-2. At No. 3 JV doubles, the team of Peyton Monteer and Connor Firman lost by a score of 6-2. Meanwhile, at No. 4 doubles, the team of Logan Haynes and Adam Hult fell by a score of 6-4.